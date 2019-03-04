RACINE — Local powerlifter Gretchen Herrmann is heading to Tokyo to compete on the world stage.
At the Wisconsin State Championship held at Horlick High School on Jan. 19, Herrmann, 62, set a new U.S. record in her age category when she benched 86 kilograms. She received her invitation to the International Powerlifting World Championship in Japan around the same time.
With a national bench press record under her belt, Herrmann said she hopes to now set a world record in Tokyo. The competition runs from May 18 to May 25.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.