Try 3 months for $3
Power up

Gretchen Herrmann practices doing dead lifts in her coach Ernie Zuberbuehler's weight room in Mount Pleasant.

 CHRISTINA LIEFFRING, JOURNAL TIMES FILE PHOTO

RACINE — Local powerlifter Gretchen Herrmann is heading to Tokyo to compete on the world stage.

At the Wisconsin State Championship held at Horlick High School on Jan. 19, Herrmann, 62, set a new U.S. record in her age category when she benched 86 kilograms. She received her invitation to the International Powerlifting World Championship in Japan around the same time.

With a national bench press record under her belt, Herrmann said she hopes to now set a world record in Tokyo. The competition runs from May 18 to May 25.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments