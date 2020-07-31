Local police chief pleads for 'civility towards one another' ahead of mask mandate going into effect

CALEDONIA — As Gov. Tony Evers said on Thursday when announcing he was ordering a statewide mask requirement, "I know emotions are high when it comes to wearing face coverings in public."
In anticipation of Evers' requirement, which requires most people to wear a face covering in most buildings starting Saturday, Caledonia Police Chief Christopher Botsch has issued a plea to the public: Please be civil.
Nationwide, verbal and some physical confrontations have broken out between people who have chosen/been required to wear masks and those who have refused to wear them.
Florida man at Fort Myers Costco in "Running the World Since 1776" shirt flips out on elderly woman who asked him to wear a mask and man who defended her #BecauseFlorida (via @profjaffar) pic.twitter.com/PDOvi33qHK— Billy Corben (@BillyCorben) July 7, 2020
"We encourage everyone to take appropriate precautions to ensure their own health and the safety of others. We are hopeful that members of our community will self-regulate to mitigate exposure to COVID-19," Botsch, who officially became chief in May, wrote in a Facebook post published Friday afternoon. "Whatever your position is regarding the Governor’s Order, we implore civility towards one another ... While everyone may not agree on this topic, I am hopeful that tolerance and civility will rule the day."
Botsch also called on people to "refrain from calling 911 or dispatch to report a person who is not wearing a mask," saying that those "telephone lines should be reserved for other emergencies and/or priority calls for service."
He asked that people who see someone not wearing a mask in public to not confront the person, since there are a significant number of people exempt from Evers' order for medical and other reasons.
Still, if somebody does become combative, Botsch said then it would be wise to call 911.
"An unnecessary confrontation could result in an arrest or citation if the incident rises to the level of disorderly conduct," he wrote.
One commenter replied to the post: "I hope the Caledonia police will assist business owners so they can safely remain open. People not wearing masks may get combative with business owners and that is wrong on so many levels."
The Caledonia Police Department's official page, which is run by Sgt. Jim Gardiner, replied: "That's exactly when we should be called."
Botsch's post received more than 200 positive reactions in less than three hours.
Bikes, Masks, Main Street
First day of required masks in Racine
Masks on Monday
Masks on Monument Square
Signs at Maria's on Douglas
Walking along Douglas Avenue
Officer Andersen and J.J.
Elbow bump with Officer Andersen
Aldi food market on Monday
Car dealership in a pandemic
Shopping for cleaning products
Leading by example
