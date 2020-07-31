Local police chief pleads for 'civility towards one another' ahead of mask mandate going into effect

Botsch also called on people to "refrain from calling 911 or dispatch to report a person who is not wearing a mask," saying that those "telephone lines should be reserved for other emergencies and/or priority calls for service."

He asked that people who see someone not wearing a mask in public to not confront the person, since there are a significant number of people exempt from Evers' order for medical and other reasons.

Still, if somebody does become combative, Botsch said then it would be wise to call 911.

"An unnecessary confrontation could result in an arrest or citation if the incident rises to the level of disorderly conduct," he wrote.

One commenter replied to the post: "I hope the Caledonia police will assist business owners so they can safely remain open. People not wearing masks may get combative with business owners and that is wrong on so many levels."

The Caledonia Police Department's official page, which is run by Sgt. Jim Gardiner, replied: "That's exactly when we should be called."