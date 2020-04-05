Local physical therapist takes to video to continue helping patients

A hope for 'new opportunities'

Since then, De Witt has seen many insurance companies allowing their customers to be seen via telehealth visits, with the same insurance coverage as if they had come into the office.

In the past week, De Witt said telehealth visits are up 25% to 35% in her office.

"Up until last week, we didn’t really have insurance reimbursements," De Witt said. "I hope that this opens up new opportunities."

De Witt said that she can do many of the same things that she would do at an in-office appointment, including taking patients through movements and even using artificial intelligence through video to assess patients' range of motion.

"They are surprised that we get a lot done and they are able to have homework and home exercises that help them feel better,” De Witt said.

De Witt also said that the appointments tend to be shorter, making them more efficient. "Just looking at how somebody moves, I can assess them," De Witt said. "Based on their feedback, I can see how they move and combine that information with the symptoms they are describing."