Local physical therapist takes to video to continue helping patients

MOUNT PLEASANT — A Mount Pleasant physical therapist is taking high-tech steps to stay connected with her patients and to help them stay healthy and comfortable from home during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dr. Jeanette M. De Witt said that she had offered telemedicine, or telehealth, services in the past for her patients, but it was rarely utilized by anyone other than stay-at-home mothers and busy professionals.
"People are really still learning about it," De Witt said.
De Witt, who also works as a nutritionist and personal trainer, is with DeWitt Physical Therapy and Wellness, operating as ApexNetwork Physical Therapy, at 6233 Bankers Road, Suite 12, Mount Pleasant.
One of the biggest deterrents for patients to utilize telehealth services, not only with De Witt but with other providers, was it was offered primarily as a cash-only service, something not typically covered by insurance companies.
On March 27, as the coronavirus pandemic took hold, Gov. Tony Evers issued a order temporarily allowing patients to work with insurance companies to cover telemedicine visits.
The order covers many health care providers, including primary doctors, emergency services and therapy appointments.
“It’s all hands on deck,” said Gov. Evers. “This disease is already putting a strain on doctors and hospitals in other states. We need to do everything we can to make sure that we can care for patients in Wisconsin.”
A hope for 'new opportunities'
Since then, De Witt has seen many insurance companies allowing their customers to be seen via telehealth visits, with the same insurance coverage as if they had come into the office.
In the past week, De Witt said telehealth visits are up 25% to 35% in her office.
"Up until last week, we didn’t really have insurance reimbursements," De Witt said. "I hope that this opens up new opportunities."
De Witt said that she can do many of the same things that she would do at an in-office appointment, including taking patients through movements and even using artificial intelligence through video to assess patients' range of motion.
"They are surprised that we get a lot done and they are able to have homework and home exercises that help them feel better,” De Witt said.
De Witt also said that the appointments tend to be shorter, making them more efficient. "Just looking at how somebody moves, I can assess them," De Witt said. "Based on their feedback, I can see how they move and combine that information with the symptoms they are describing."
DeWitt hopes that even after the COVID-19 pandemic slows down, insurance companies will look at telehealth as a way to serve people in the future.
"There are so many people who can be served from the telehealth option," De Witt said. "It would be great to have patients have options."
For information about DeWitt's services, go to www.apexnetworkpt.com or www.dewittptwellness.com.
Dr. Jeanette M. De Witt, physical therapist
