 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Local photographer/Racine Art Museum's 2020 Emerging Artist inspires teens to look deeper in careers

  • 0
Helping students

Miah Gutierrez, left, a student at Case High School, receives guidance from photography teacher René Amado, who goes by "Mr. Guzman" in class. Instead of self-portraits or having other photographs of himself taken for this story, Amado submitted photographs of him taken by his students as an exercise in a Case High School class — like this photo taken by Kylie Turkowski.

 Kylie Turkowski of Case High School

RACINE — Esteban Malacara, the Case High School Academy of Business and Culinary Arts principal, has recently noticed a few students have been saving up money to buy their own cameras.

The students are taking up a hobby instilled in them by the new photography and art teacher at the school, René Amado, who goes by Mr. Guzman in the classroom.

“Mr. Guzman’s ability to connect with young people, his passion for what he teaches, it comes across with his students. The way they light up,” said Malacara, Amado’s cousin.

As a recipient of the inaugural Racine Art Museum’s Emerging Artist Award in 2020, Amado’s influential work extends far in the community both as an exhibitor of his own art in galleries across the city and now as a teacher.

Getting started

But the road was long, and often times winding, for Amado before he fully committed to photography as a career.

He had been working as a printer for a large organization in San Antonio, where he lived for almost a decade. On one of his last days before quitting his job, he had 90 unopened emails of print requests to complete.

People are also reading…

“Somebody would be at the door waiting for me, my boss would need something, I would have emails, and then the print shop would need something — my day was just making this circle around,” Amado said.

After work, Amado would grab a camera and hit the streets of San Antonio. Photography was his budding hobby at the time; his father was an amateur photographer.

He didn’t even have a fancy camera. He used his father’s old equipment; 35-millimeter film cameras and old pocket-size, fixed-lens cameras.

During the protests

René Amado near the City of Racine Police Department during protests in June 2020. 

“I was working downtown, I would get off of work and my job was super stressful. So I would just go, like, wander around after work with a camera,” Amado said. “I just wanted to clear my head and take photos. It was like a way to unwind and relieve stress.”

Amado then returned to Racine in 2017, where he was born and raised, and opened René Amado Photography.

‘It can be my key’

Amado photographs events, portraits, weddings, food and fashion with an affinity for street photography; he calls himself “an introverted street photographer.”

His interest in photography began in the 1980s with his father’s magazines. Being so young, he only browsed the magazines to give him something to look at — but as a teenager, he picked up a lowrider magazine and that piqued his interest even more, not only in photography but in lowriders.

Lowriders are custom cars that hang low to the road, typically expressing an aspect of a driver’s identity through paint jobs and velvet seats, down to the details of the rims or the shiny trim.

Lowriders

René Amado, a photographer in Racine and a teacher at Case High School, gives credit to lowriders and lowrider culture as cultivating his interest in capturing moments. He snapped this photo in Chicago in 2018.

They’re most prominent in Mexican American communities; historically, lowriders were often Latino men from Texas or Southern California, according to research from the Smithsonian.

Lowrider culture trickled out to other cities across the country like Chicago, where Amado regularly attends lowrider festivals. His brother-in-law used to custom build lowriders and Amado himself had a few lowrider motorcycles when he was a teenager; he’s still a part of the community.

It was at these lowrider festivals where Amado practiced photography, too. “I would always grab whatever camera I could and take some photos of the car shows.”

When hundreds of demonstrators hit the streets of Racine after George Floyd’s murder and the shooting of Jacob Blake in 2020, Amado followed along with his camera. Some of his photographs of those events are on display at Mahogany Art Gallery in Uptown, 1422 Washington Ave.

“I feel like I see a lot of myself in what I photograph. And so I see these people and the emotion and the statements that they’re making. And it’s things that I feel like saying — it’s things that I feel like screaming out,” Amado said.

Photographing the protests

Following the murder of George Floyd and the shooting of Jacob Blake in summer 2020, René Amado set out to photograph protests and demonstrations, like this one taken outside the Kenosha County Courthouse.
Art during the pandemic

In his artist statement to the Racine Art Museum as Emerging Artist of 2021, René Amado discussed his feelings of "depression, solitude, and uncertainty" during the early months of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. This photo was taken in March 2020.

He continued, “I just felt compelled to photograph it … That first night, I just remember watching and listening to things online, and seeing what was going on … I do it (take pictures) because that’s who I am, I feel like it’s what I’m supposed to do … It felt good to be out there and be a part of that.”

Amado’s artist statement to RAM discussed his experience as a photographer amidst the pandemic and civil unrest in 2020, and how he viewed his camera as a “Swiss army knife.”

The camera, he wrote, “can be my key, my pen, my crutch, as well as my sword. Wielding it, while so many dramatic events and scenes unfolded across Southeast Wisconsin and our country, became an impassioned duty for me.”

A new report showed global art sales fell 22% in 2020 - the steepest market drop since the financial crisis - thanks to travel bans, social distancing restrictions and the cancellation of art fairs. But the art world has adapted, and in some cases, thrived. Francesca Lynagh reports.

Inspiring others

Malacara said Amado is “much more than a teacher,” offering Case students real-world experiences that can’t always be taught by encouraging them to photograph what they like, and showing them they can make a career out of a hobby.

Amado teaches photography, graphic design and yearbook classes; and those very students he teaches have been observed volunteering to take photos at school events like bonfires and football games.

Real-world experiences

Koron Campbell, student at Case High School, looks into a camera during instruction from photography teacher René Amado in this photo taken by student Shaniyah Campbell. Amado said he hopes to show students that they can pursue their creative outlets as careers instead of feeling pressured to follow the mold. 

Of pursuing creative outlets, Malacara said Amado is “creating a culture of kids that want to do this.”

Growing up in Racine, Amado felt pressure to work a factory job given all of the prominent companies headquartered in the county. “I never thought of any sort of art as being a career path. I always just figured I would end up at one of these factory jobs,” he said.

Since starting his job at Case mid-August, he has opened up students’ minds to opportunities in the art scene in Racine, oftentimes connecting them to different artists. His goal is to show them that a career in art is possible.

Street photography

René Amado, at right, in a photo taken by Rich Villareal in Milwaukee. "At the time, (photography) really spoke to us as a pure way to unplug and escape," Villareal said.

Amado has even inspired close friends to pick up photography as a hobby. Rich Villareal, who has been friends with Amado since childhood, said Amado encouraged him by telling him, “You have a good eye. You see things differently.”

Amado was the first person Villareal went to when he decided to pick up a camera. They took trips to Chicago and Milwaukee to practice street photography. Eventually, one of Villareal’s shots that he took at the Kenosha Public Library was printed and displayed on storefront windows in Uptown Racine.

“He taught me everything,” Villareal said. “I’m beyond proud of him … My hope is that the kids will learn how to shine through their own lens from him.”

Where to view his art

René Amado's photography is on display at the Racine Art Museum's Wustum Museum, 2519 Northwestern Avenue, until Nov. 27. It can also be found at Mahogany Art Gallery, 1422 Washington Avenue. Amado's exhibit at Mahogany features 25 pieces of his work, including photographs during the protests of 2020, that support and advocate gallery owner Scott Terry's vision of Black Humanity Now. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

U.S. journalist Fenster freed from Myanmar prison

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News