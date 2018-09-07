RACINE — Now that Labor Day has passed, it’s officially election season.
The building that used to house the Benjamin Beer Co. is the new home of the Democratic Party of Racine County. In a few weeks, the Republican Party of Racine County plans to open its second office in Burlington.
Meg Andrietsch, chair of the Democratic Party of Racine County, said the office in the old brewery at 507 Sixth St. is “a work in progress.”
“Every day we’re fixing it and making it better,” Andrietsch said. “It’s starting to look like a campaign office … we haven’t had our official opening party yet and we’re still decorating and tidying up.”
Lisa Bell, chair of the Republican Party of Racine County, said their office on the east side of the county, located at 6021 Durand Ave., Suite 700, has been open since January.
On Sept 22, in Burlington the local Republican Party plans to have a grand opening for its second county office and hope to have Gov. Scott Walker; state Sen. Leah Vukmir, R-Brookfield, who is the Republican candidate for U.S. Senate; Attorney General Brad Schimel; and Bryan Steil, Republican candidate for Wisconsin’s 1st District, attend the event.
“Pretty much every election official we can get there, we’re going to have a big party,” Bell said.
For the Democrats, It’s not the first time the local party has had an office on Sixth Street, Andrietsch said, adding in 2008 they worked on then-presidential candidate Barack Obama’s campaign in the location that now houses Indian Motorcycles.
“We’re not selling beer; we’re not allowed to do that,” Andrietsch said of its current location. “I’m fond of Sixth Street; frankly, I think it’s fun here.”
The west end
Bell said I-94 sometimes acts as “a wall” with Republicans on either side unable to make the drive across the county.
“We try to have (a western Racine County office) every two years when we have the big elections,” Bell said. “Sometimes we end up paying for it, but this year we had some very generous donors, some of our good Republicans came through and donated the money for us to have the office for two months.”
Both parties plan to use these offices as locations for area residents to pick up yard signs and have debate-watching parties, where volunteers can make calls on behalf of candidates running for U.S. Senate all the way down to the clerk of circuit courts, in hopes to sway independent voters.
