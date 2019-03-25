RACINE — A local organization has launched an initiative focusing on supporting breastfeeding mothers and their babies in the City of Racine.
On March 1, the Greater Racine Collaborative for Healthy Birth Outcomes, a faction of the Racine Kenosha Community Action Agency put up five billboards throughout Racine.
The strategically placed signs launched the “Breastfeeding Friendly Racine,” according to Karen Dotson, the collaborative project administrator. “Breastfeeding is something a lot of woman don’t realize provides so much good for their baby,” Dotson said. “It really can save the baby’s life.”
According to the collaborative’s website, the “Breastfeeding Friendly Racine” campaign focuses on “increasing breastfeeding support services (including supporting people of color by having a Breastfeeding Advocate at RKCAA), partnering with workplaces that are willing to support breastfeeding mothers and creating a model for churches to accommodate breastfeeding families.”
The collaborative, which was founded in 2009, has been working to normalize breastfeeding from its inception. It hosts a Baby Expo in fall each year.
On Feb. 5, it hosted a breastfeeding summit at Gateway Technical College, with participants coming from as far away as Madison.
“It was wonderful. Not only did we learn more about what we need to do in the community, it also gave us the opportunity to network with one another,” Dotson said.
A guest speaker from the event was a woman from Illinois who founded a Black Mothers Breastfeeding Awareness chapter. The organization hopes to tackle the disparity between white and black mothers who decide to breastfeed.
According to data from PeriData.Net, the rate of white mothers breastfeeding at end of their hospital stay was 85 percent at Ascension All Saints hospital. The rate of black mothers breastfeeding at discharge at Ascension was 55 percent.
To help bring awareness to the issue, Dotson said organization members met with the city’s Affirmative Action and Human Rights Commission last Thursday to discuss the issue.
“We have really been doing different stages to get the community aware of the importance of breastfeeding,” Dotson said.
In 2017, the collaborative held a certified lactation consultant training. Last year, they hired a breastfeeding advocate for community members to reach out to with questions.
“We want to make this an inclusive effort,” Dotson said.
For more information about the Greater Racine Collaborative for Healthy Birth Outcomes, go to www.healthybabiesracine.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.