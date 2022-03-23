Local officials say it's only a waiting game until development explodes around Foxconn

YORKVILLE — Mount Pleasant and Racine County officials continue to say they have no regrets with the Foxconn project and the hundreds of millions in investment in the mostly undeveloped land east of Interstate 94.

It’s still all systems go, even if the project’s nature has greatly shifted since 2017.

On Tuesday evening, in the first public Foxconn update meeting since 2019, virtually no new information was shared in a joint session of the Racine County Board and Mount Pleasant Village Board.

Officials spent nearly an hour recapping plans set in place in the past five years, with only vague hints at the future.

At present, the village and county, via nongovernmental economic development corporations, are looking for big projects to fill the empty land.

Foxconn a no-show Representatives from Foxconn didn’t attend Tuesday evening. Attorney Alan Marcuvitz, special development counsel to the village in relation to Foxconn, said: “We invited Foxconn to send a representative to speak at this meeting, but that invitation was declined.” When asked why no one from Foxconn came, he replied: “My legal opinion is: I have no idea.” Tuesday night’s meeting was a reschedule after a Feb. 22 meeting was canceled due to weather. Marcuvitz said that Foxconn representatives declined to attend both meetings without explanation.

Property status

The village still owns much of the land within what’s generally considered the Foxconn areas.

In Area 1 — where Foxconn’s buildings are located south of Braun Road, north of the Kenosha County border and west of Highway H to Interstate 94 — Mount Pleasant owns fewer than 100 of the nearly 1,200 total acres, according to Alan Marcuvitz, special development counsel to the village in relation to Foxconn.

Of the 1,073 total acres in Area 2, located north of Braun Road and south of Highway 11, little more than half of the acreage is owned by the village; the rest is owned by the Creuziger family, owner of the Land of Giants pumpkin farm.

Excluding an approximately 33-acre power substation put in for Foxconn, the village owns the entirety of 622.5-acre Area 3, which is located immediately east of Area 1 and is entirely undeveloped.

What wasn’t brought up Tuesday is that Foxconn has the right of first refusal on the land it doesn’t own in the other areas. As such, the Taiwanese tech giant has the ability to prevent speedy development through 2027, although no indication has been given that this power would be exercised.

Local officials have said Foxconn has been supportive of other development in the area.

Foxconn “was helpful and cooperative” as local officials negotiated with Intel on a $20 billion chipmaking plan, Jim Paetsch, executive director of the Milwaukee 7 Economic Development Partnership, said Tuesday. Had Intel picked Mount Pleasant instead of a site northeast of Columbus, Ohio, it would have built north of Foxconn in Area 2.

If Foxconn doesn’t pay

Starting Jan. 1, 2023, Foxconn is required to start paying taxes as if its Mount Pleasant property has an assessed value of $1.4 billion, even if it doesn’t have that value, which it almost certainly will not. Right now, according to Mount Pleasant, Foxconn’s holdings in the village are valued at $520 million.

Todd Taves, chief financial adviser to the village in relation to Foxconn, said that the local expenditures thus far, including more than $200 million in infrastructure costs paid for through bonds, are “all covered by the $1.4 billion guarantee by Foxconn.”

That’s one of the things that hasn’t changed in the past five years. “The overarching security is the guarantee that we’ll have a minimum of $1.4 billion in valuation in Area 1 alone,” Taves was quoted as saying by Racine County Eye in 2017.

If Foxconn fails to pay its obligations, then Mount Pleasant expects to take possession of its property in Wisconsin. Its land. Its buildings. The globe — officially known as the High-Performance Computing Data Center — for what it’s worth.

That is considered the failsafe that would prevent the village and county from defaulting on its loans — which could otherwise be catastrophic when as payments have begun coming due — if Foxconn breaks its promise to pay taxes.

Local officials don’t want or expect that to happen.

That failsafe is part of “a series of safety nets” that “financially secure” the interests of local taxpayers and governments, according to Marcuvitz.

The county is in its third year of paying back on its $148 million bonds. The county is expected to fully pay that off in 2039.

Mount Pleasant has two sets of bonds to pay off.

Starting in 2024, the village will begin paying back $258 million in Tax Increment Revenue Bonds. That is expected to be paid off in 2048. More than half of that cost is in interest, since the principal bond cost is $120 million.

The village was due to make its first payment last year on a 30-year $77.6 million Clean Water Fund Loan from the

.

The failsafe is in place in part because, should Foxconn choose not to write the check to pay off its increased taxes as promised starting next year, it would be virtually impossible for local authorities to force the Taiwanese company to pay up. It would be a challenge to try the case in court. There isn’t really a way for Foxconn’s money to be seized, since it is a foreign company.

Foxconn’s holdings in Wisconsin include the facilities in Mount Pleasant — the 100-foot-tall globe, the 1-million-square-foot Advanced Manufacturing Facility, the 260,000-square-foot Smart Manufacturing Center and the 120,000-square-foot Multi-Purpose Building — plus a would-be headquarters in Milwaukee’s downtown; a six-story office building on Capitol Square in Madison; and buildings that initially had been announced would hold “innovation centers” in Green Bay, Eau Claire and Racine.

So far, “Foxconn has met all of its financial obligations,” Taves said Tuesday, repeating a statement that’s been made repeatedly by Foxconn and local government officials over the past three years. Those financial obligations included $60 million upfront to help pay for land acquisition, more than $11 million so far in property taxes and around $22 million in special assessment payments.

Foxconn remains Racine County’s highest taxpayer.

In a tweet Tuesday evening, Robin Palm, a planner for Mount Pleasant, said that as long as Foxconn pays even in its minimum expected tax payment starting next year, that “puts the deal in the black” so long as there is not a massive cut in property tax rates.

The state contract under which Foxconn is currently operating, renegotiated under Gov. Tony Evers and signed April 2021, aims to allow the state to recover 100% of incentives already paid to Foxconn in the event of a default.

A spokesperson contracted by the village said Wednesday: “If Foxconn defaults in the future regarding its financial obligations, the Village would seek compensation to the fullest legal extent.”

On deck

The nonprofit economic development agencies tasked with attracting developers to the area — primarily the Racine County Economic Development Corp., the Milwaukee 7 and the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. — have suggested there are discussions behind the scenes to bring other developers to Mount Pleasant.

Because of the ways state and federal laws are written, those discussions remain secret and away from public scrutiny. They are often even outside the knowledge of elected officials.

Paetsch mentioned “companies in the pharma (pharmaceutical) industry,” electric vehicle manufacturers, battery makers and electrical component manufacturers as possibilities to move in next to Foxconn. There are already EV charging stations on the Foxconn campus.

“Racine County has terrific assets,” Paetsch said.

Paetsch noted that landing a development on the scale of the Intel chip factory — which is promising thousands of permanent and temporary jobs in Ohio — is virtually impossible unless you already have land ready for it. With water mains already put in place, close proximity to an interstate highway and more than 1,000 acres available, the land Mount Pleasant is seeking to fill is still “a highly attractive site.”

“We’re sitting pretty good … I think we are in good shape moving forward,” said Claude Lois, the former Burlington mayor who is now the contracted manager of the Foxconn project for Mount Pleasant.

“There’s a hard reality in economic development that I think sometimes is not understood and not fully appreciated. Without a site ... that you can to put in front of that company, there’s really nothing else to talk about,” Paetsch said. “If you don’t have a site at the exact time they’re looking to make that investment, you’re not considered for the project.”

Marcuvitz explicitly asked for continued verbal support from elected officials: “It’s a lot easier to work for people cheering you on and hoping that you will succeed than people who don’t care.”

What’s Foxconn up to?

Foxconn refuses to disclose what it’s doing in its facilities or who it’s contracted with. It’s not even clear what the purpose of the Globe is.

Lois said that in the Advanced Manufacturing Facility, “all their server lines are up and running” and that Foxconn is hiring to add to its current local workforce of approximately 800.