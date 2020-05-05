Local National Day of Prayer observance canceled

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

RACINE — Due to the ongoing COVID-19 Safer at Home order, the local National Day of Prayer observance will not be held outside City Hall on Thursday.

But the National Day of Prayer observance will be broadcast, streamed and posted from 8 to 10 p.m. on the National Day of Prayer website, nationaldayofprayer.org, along with Facebook Livestream, facebook.com/natlprayer.

This year’s theme is “Pray God’s Glory Across the Earth,” based on Habakkuk 2:14, “For the earth will be filled with the knowledge of the glory of the Lord as the waters cover the sea.” The broadcast will include Kathy Branzell, president of the National Day of Prayer Task Force, among others.

While the number of people gathering in-person may be different this year, prayers will be multiplied and amplified through new and creative approaches, combined with unprecedented access to digital platforms. To share on social media use hashtags, #praygodsglory, #nationaldayofprayer and #prayfor america.

The first national call to fasting and prayer was called for by the Continental Congress in 1775. President Lincoln declared a National Day of Prayer and fasting in 1863.