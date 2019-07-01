PADDOCK LAKE — Southeast Wisconsin may not be the first place to come to mind for mountain biking, but it’s not just the mountain states that can foster this healthy, lifelong sport.
The Wisconsin Interscholastic Cycling Association is committed to growing the sport in Racine and Kenosha counties, and in northern Illinois.
Its mission is to give kids a new and different opportunity — riding and racing mountain bikes.
The local team was started by coach Dave Bender, beginning with one rider from Central High School in Paddock Lake, in 2014. The team grew to 20 athletes competing in 2017 and winning the Division 2 state championship.
The Wisconsin Interscholastic Cycling Association is expecting nearly 70 riders for the 2019 season. With this growth, the local team is taking on a new organized structure with a volunteer board of directors, volunteer coaches and a new name, the Southeastern Lakes Scholastic Mountain Bike Association.
SLSMTB is a mountain biking team comprised of male and female athletes from private-, public-, virtual- and home-school students in grades 6 through 12 from southeastern Wisconsin and northern Illinois.
The team competes in the Wisconsin High School League, a member league of the National Interscholastic Cycling Association. Mountain biking takes place on maintained trails in local, county and state parks as well as private locations, including downhill ski resorts such as Alpine Valley near East Troy and the Grand Geneva near Lake Geneva.
How to get involved
SLSMTB encourages interested riders to come out and try one practice session before making a commitment to the team. The team is open to all athletes who want to participate with both club and race options. Everyone is welcome and everyone rides.
The SLSMTB team goals are to have fun, ride and race safely, include and value every rider and work to improve yourself as an individual and an athlete.
SLSMTB coaches are focused on creating a team culture that feels like family with an emphasis on being welcoming, safe and fun. And the SLSMTB strives to teach each rider that mountain biking is a life-long activity for good health and emphasize teamwork and creating a more confident student on and off the bike.
Preseason competition began in May and continued through June. The official season is July 1 through Oct. 31.
During the season, athletes have the opportunity to practice three to four times per week. Practices are held at various parks and locations throughout southeastern Wisconsin and in Lake County, Ill.
For more information, visit www.slsmtb.com.
