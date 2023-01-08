Local man honored at 2022 Impact Awards for his volunteerism and advocacy for Racine's youth

RACINE — Nicholas Payne is one to say youth who are in after-school activities are 3% safer than those who are not.

He is out to keep local kids safe. He keeps them safe in the youth football league he coaches and the track team he started that sent three athletes to the AAU Junior Olympics in 2022.

Payne was one of 13 people honored at the YWCA Southeast Wisconsin Gala & Awards Ceremony on Dec. 28 where “leaders and legends who have impacted southeast Wisconsin” were honored with the 2022 Impact Awards.

The honorees included Dr. Denita Ball, the first Black woman to be the Milwaukee County Sheriff; Tamara Moore, the first Black woman to serve as head coach for the men’s basketball team at Mesabi Range College; and Austin ‘Ammo’ Williams, the pro boxer and Milwaukee native.

The event was held at the Marcus Center for the Performing Arts in Milwaukee.

Payne was nominated for the impact of his volunteerism with youth, which included mentoring, tutoring, training athletes and coaching.

Payne said volunteers like himself who are quietly working behind the scenes with the city’s youth do not always get recognized.

“The kids will come back and say thank you, and that means the world to me, but to be recognized by the community and city, that meant a lot to me, I loved that,” he said.

Payne was the only nominee from Racine. He said it felt good to represent his hometown.

To see Payne’s acceptance speech, go to youtube.com/watch?v=gbR7RMG_VfM.

3PS

During his acceptance speech, Payne said the Wisconsin Youth Panthers’ motto is 3PS, which stands for 3% safer.

He said the average child sleeps eight hours a day, 56 hours a week, 224 hours a month, and 2688 hours a year, and goes to school for eight hours a day, 40 hours a week, 160 hours a month, and 1448 hours a year.

“We believe if we can keep our children in sports six hours a week, 24 hours a month, 280 hours a year, they will be 3.5% safer,” he said.

Payne is the president and founder of the Wisconsin Youth Panthers.

Payne explained the goal of the organization is “to take some of the weight off of the parents and all of the weight off of our children.”

He told the crowd, “Idle time is the enemy.”

“If you give a child a choice, we all know they will make a childish choice,” he said.

Payne closed with a favorite quote, “What we do for ourselves dies with us, but what we do for the world and others is eternal.”

Ambitions

Payne spoke to the Journal Times about the gala as he traveled to Texas Southern University, a Historically Black College/University (HBCU) in Houston, where he is working on his master’s degree in mass communications. After graduation, Payne intends to apply to law school.

He said people will begin to understand why he is so passionate about advocating for inner-city youth and at-risk kids when they read his autobiography, which he hopes to publish next year.

The book is about his journey from a troubled urban kid growing up in the Twelfth Street neighborhood who made some poor choices to the adult he is now, a college graduate and mentor for urban kids.

It will not be the type of book with the message, “I succeeded and so can you and so can everyone,” Payne said.

He noted that in reality, “Some people literally don’t make it out.”

Currently, some of Racine’s youth do not think of themselves as something great, he said, and he wants to turn that around.

“I want the children in our city to see themselves in that superstar seat,” Payne said.

To achieve that, Payne hopes to start a local magazine — similar to “Eastbay” — to promote young athletes.

Payne said when the youth see themselves featured in the media, and given the star treatment, they’ll begin to think of themselves differently.

He will be back in Racine in time for the summer and fall programming for the Wisconsin Youth Panthers, even though it will take him longer to graduate.

Panthers

The Wisconsin Panthers Track Club was not actually organized to send youth to the AAU Junior Olympics, but that is what ultimately happened.

The club began as a way to get in shape for the football season, but the program proved very popular with the youth.

“It turned into a big deal and a great opportunity to do different sports instead of just football and basketball,” Payne said at the time.

Some of the students participating in the track club do not compete, which Payne does not see as a problem.

What’s important, he told The Journal Times, is that youth become involved in something positive, are surrounded by positive people who will encourage them and enjoy themselves.

“And for those two hours, I can assure the safety of your child,” Payne added.

But the benefits extend beyond the track field. After exercising, he explained, the youth are experiencing a rush of endorphins, what he calls “the happy chemicals,” but they’re also too tired to get into any trouble.

They go home in the evening for a meal, relax, and are soon ready for bed, he said, reiterating that too much free time leads to trouble.

Gala

The Gala held to celebrate the Impact Awards was a who’s who in the arts, entertainment and sports worlds.

The program was hosted by Grammy-award winning singer Brandy, actor and musician Luke James, TMJ4 journalist Andrea Williams and president and CEO of YWCA of Southeast Wisconsin Tracy L. Williams.

Special guests were choreographer Anthony Burrell, Carl Lewis, who won nine gold medals at the Olympics, entertainer Josie Thompson and rapper and actor MC Lyte.

The event was directed by Milwaukee-native Frank Gatson Jr., whose directing career was influenced early on by his work with Michael Jackson on the “Smooth Criminal” music video. Additionally, Gatson has directed and choreographed for Brandy, Beyoncé, En Vogue and many more entertainers.

The event showcased a reimagining of the YWCA of Southeast Wisconsin space on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive to include what has been described as a “Women’s Empowerment Hub to promote racial justice by building bridges of understanding between races and cultures by expanding programming through arts and athletics.”