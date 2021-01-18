Local LGBTQ (virtual) support groups draw more attendance, not less, during pandemic

RACINE — Free to Be, a spiritual support group offered to LGBTQ individuals by the LGBTQ Center of Southeast Wisconsin, has never met in person.
Some of its members have, said Sheri “Ri’” Witer, leader of the support group. A few of them know each other in person and work together, but there are still members who Witer has yet to meet face-to-face.
This is because Free to Be started last April, right as the pandemic’s wide-ranging effects were being realized. So for all of its existence, Free to Be has been virtual, meeting every Monday night via Zoom.
Witer said the group is thriving this way: “I think it actually gives people more feeling of safeness and security.” People are free to drop in and out, mute themselves, or turn off their cameras — there’s no pressure to speak.
Barb Farrar, executive director at the LGBTQ Center, called support groups the “pillars” of what the center offers for the LGBTQ community.
“There’s no better thing than to sit in a room, be around people who think the way you do, or have experiences similar to yours,” Farrar said.
Support’s importance elevated during COVID
Due to the coronavirus, all support groups at the center went virtual. Over the summer, the center hosted about nine support groups. While doing that, the number of attendees, despite being on Zoom, increased.
In a pandemic environment, Farrar said support groups are important because LGBTQ individuals may be dealing with themselves or their loved ones getting the coronavirus, or facing isolation-induced depression.
According to a report by the Trevor Project on COVID-19’s implications on LBGTQ youth, physical distancing, unemployment concerns, and housing instability as a result of the pandemic can lead to heightened anxiety and suicidal thoughts.
“The biggest issue in the LGBTQ community is isolation, and not being able to connect with people like you,” Farrar said. “Your regular support systems are not what they have been in person.”
Zak Butler, 22, and a member of several support groups at the center, said due to the pandemic some LGBTQ individuals may be stuck in environments unsafe for them, especially kids.
The virtual support groups offered at least “tell people out there that you’re not alone,” Butler said.
“If somebody is suffering from mental illness, the best thing they could do is go to their local experts, see a licensed therapist,” Farrar said.
Farrar added the support groups are meant to build community, have fun, and make sure its members are taking care of themselves and growing, especially in isolation.
Support groups offered at the center
Free to Be: A Spiritual Journey facilitates the discussion of faith and spirituality in LGBTQ individuals from different belief systems, but participants don’t have to disclose their own religion.
“That’s not the point of discussion; it’s how we treat our neighbor, how we respond to different issues,” Witer said. “Our whole mission is to just find the value in each of our lives through the eyes of love, life and our creator.”
Butler said he thought the spirituality group was a necessity for the center in order to help those who struggle with their faith and sexuality.
Butler, who was raised Christian, said his biggest battle when he came out was with his religion. “I felt like God was punishing me,” he said. But then a peer at the center, a nun, pointed him to a Bible quote that gave him the reassurance he needed.
It was Psalm 139:13-16: “For you formed my inward parts; you knitted me together in my mother’s womb./I praise you, for I am fearfully and wonderfully made. Wonderful are your works; my soul knows it very well./My frame was not hidden from you, when I was being made in secret, intricately woven in the depths of the earth./Your eyes saw my unformed substance; in your book were written, every one of them, the days that were formed for me, when as yet there was none of them.”
Witer said he can’t wait for the group members to meet in person. “We’re just waiting for the day that we can get together and not have to distance, and there’ll be lots of hugs and kisses on the cheek,” he said.
Other support groups at the center include Parenting With Pride, Transgender/Nonconforming Support, Rockstar Legends (for the LGBTQ community over 40) and Umbrella Club (for all LGBTQ identities).
The center also launched a new book club in January called Queer Book Club: Radical Change Through Real Talk, where members read and discuss literature regarding social justice, personal growth and helping out in the community.
“A lot of people have feelings and don’t know if they have a safe place to express them without fallback,” said Shelly Hickman, coordinator of the book club. “They’re looking for community and looking for safe places to discuss hard things, where they can be courageous and know they won’t be taken out for it.”
More information on the center’s support groups, how to join, and the center’s programs in general, can be found at its website, lgbtsewi.org.
