Local LGBTQ (virtual) support groups draw more attendance, not less, during pandemic

“If somebody is suffering from mental illness, the best thing they could do is go to their local experts, see a licensed therapist,” Farrar said.

Farrar added the support groups are meant to build community, have fun, and make sure its members are taking care of themselves and growing, especially in isolation.

Support groups offered at the center

Free to Be: A Spiritual Journey facilitates the discussion of faith and spirituality in LGBTQ individuals from different belief systems, but participants don’t have to disclose their own religion.

“That’s not the point of discussion; it’s how we treat our neighbor, how we respond to different issues,” Witer said. “Our whole mission is to just find the value in each of our lives through the eyes of love, life and our creator.”

Butler said he thought the spirituality group was a necessity for the center in order to help those who struggle with their faith and sexuality.

Butler, who was raised Christian, said his biggest battle when he came out was with his religion. “I felt like God was punishing me,” he said. But then a peer at the center, a nun, pointed him to a Bible quote that gave him the reassurance he needed.