Local leaders teach Jefferson Lighthouse students that Black history is still being made today
Local leaders teach Jefferson Lighthouse students that Black history is still being made today

Amid Qawi speaks with students

President and CEO of Racine Family YMCA Ahmad Qawi urges the second graders in Rian Vickery's class at Jefferson Lighthouse Elementary School in Racine to make history themselves. Qawi spoke with the class as part of a series of talks by local Black leaders that Vickery is incorporating into her lessons on Black History Month. 

 Screenshot via Zoom
Rian Vickery

Vickery

RACINE — When Jefferson Lighthouse Elementary School teacher Rian Vickery began teaching her second grade students about Black History Month on Feb. 1, she noticed that most of their comments on the subject began with “A really long time ago …”

Vickery wanted to ensure that her students know that history, including Black history, is still happening today. So Vickery is continuing to teach her students about important Black icons from the past, while also bringing in local Black leaders to share their more recent historical accomplishments.

“I hope they see that everything that’s happening, at some point that’s going to be considered history,” she said.

Especially when learning about Ruby Bridges, who became the first Black student to integrate a white southern school at the age of 6, Vickery wants students to know that the fight for civil rights isn’t something long passed, it’s still going on today.

Tasia White

White
Eric Gallien, Racine Unified superintendent, 2018 photo

Gallien

While her students learn about historical figures like Frederick Douglass, Jackie Robinson and Ella Fitzgerald, they will also be learning from local leaders like Racine Unified Superintendent Eric Gallien; Racine County Sheriff’s Deputy Brian Barnes, Vickery's father; and Tasia White, a former educator who now owns local Cajun restaurant TaejaVu.

“For my students of color, it’s exciting for them because they’re seeing those leaders and they’re people that look like them,” Vickery said.

New inspirations

At Jefferson Lighthouse, Vickery estimated there are only 3 or 4 staff members who are people of color, including herself. 

On Friday, her students met via video chat with Ahmad Qawi, president and CEO of Racine Family YMCA.

“Our history as Americans, each one has a different flavor,” Qawi said. “American history is like a bag of Skittles.”

He explained that February is the time that the United States focuses on the contributions that Black people have made to the country. But he added that all the students, no matter where their ancestors came from, should be proud of their heritage and make an effort to learn about it. 

Qawi told the students that about 20 years ago, he met with and was inspired by his cousin, Robert Saunders, who made history during the civil rights movement. Saunders, who was once a butler for a prominent Black woman named Mary McLeod Bethune and met the famous poet Langston Hughes while in her employ, later became friends with Martin Luther King Jr. and headed the Florida Branch of the NAACP. A library in Tampa was named after Saunders, and seeing that library had an impact on Qawi.

“That made me want to do better,” Qawi said. “I wanted to make him proud. I wanted to make history like my cousin.”

And Qawi has made history. He is the first Black president and CEO of the Racine Family YMCA, an organization that is more than 100 years old, and said he believes he’s also the first Black YMCA president in Wisconsin.

Qawi told the students that he wants every single one of them to make history as well.

The students were excited to tell Qawi about their own personal heritages. Qawi told one girl that her mixed heritage was beautiful and that everyone has a mixed background of some sort. 

Vickery decided to invite her own father to speak as part of her Black History Month series because she hopes some of her students will identify with his story. He grew up in the kind of neighborhood in Chicago where many felt they would never make it out or be successful, Vickery said.

“I think that a lot of times they don’t really see themselves doing great things,” she said of some of her students. “So for him to become a police officer and to kind of flip what people expected, I’m hoping that they’ll all get that message.”

With so much tension in the past year between police departments and their communities following violent interactions between Black men and police in Minneapolis and then Kenosha, both of which were following by protests and riots, Vickery also wanted to have a positive police presence visit her classroom.

“I wanted to honor the history because it is so important to us and me personally but I also want to give them that opportunity early to have mentors and to see people that look like them doing great things in our community,” she said. “It doesn’t always have to be about fights we had in the past, because people are still fighting today and people are still breaking barriers today.”

Reporter

Caitlin Sievers covers education in Racine County with a primary focus on Racine Unified School District. Before moving to the Racine area she worked at small papers in Indiana, Illinois and Nebraska.

