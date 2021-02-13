Local leaders teach Jefferson Lighthouse students that Black history is still being made today

Qawi told the students that he wants every single one of them to make history as well.

The students were excited to tell Qawi about their own personal heritages. Qawi told one girl that her mixed heritage was beautiful and that everyone has a mixed background of some sort.

Vickery decided to invite her own father to speak as part of her Black History Month series because she hopes some of her students will identify with his story. He grew up in the kind of neighborhood in Chicago where many felt they would never make it out or be successful, Vickery said.

“I think that a lot of times they don’t really see themselves doing great things,” she said of some of her students. “So for him to become a police officer and to kind of flip what people expected, I’m hoping that they’ll all get that message.”

With so much tension in the past year between police departments and their communities following violent interactions between Black men and police in Minneapolis and then Kenosha, both of which were following by protests and riots, Vickery also wanted to have a positive police presence visit her classroom.