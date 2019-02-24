RACINE COUNTY — Local law enforcement officials are concerned after Gov. Tony Evers’ announcement that his budget set to come out Thursday will include proposed marijuana legislation reforms.
Reform plans would include the legalization of medical marijuana, decriminalization of up to 25 grams of recreational marijuana, loosening of current cannabidiol laws and establishment of expungement procedures for those charged with marijuana possession of up to 25 grams who have completed their penalties.
“Just so the record is clear, I am opposed to legalization of marijuana for recreational purposes,” Racine County District Attorney Tricia Hanson said. “Are we willing to create a group of people in our community who, because they smoke marijuana on a regular basis, are less productive, fail to parent their children, and drive around impaired? Those are the problems we see here every day at the District Attorney’s Office.”
While the issue of medical marijuana had mixed reaction among local law enforcement, officials expressed fear that adoption of the decriminalization legislation could ultimately cause safety concerns for Wisconsin residents.
“It is a well-known and documented fact that drugs and crime go hand-in-hand,” Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said. “Crime will increase and the safety of our public will be at risk. People under the influence make bad choices. Batteries, burglaries, sexual assaults, domestic violence and impaired driving will all increase.”
Sturtevant Police Chief Sean Marschke cited a 2016 Society for the Study of Addiction report, which showed that the frequency of drivers in fatal crashes in Washington state who tested positive for THC alone — or in combination with alcohol or other drugs — increased 111 percent from the previous four-year average.
Washington, in 2012, became the first U.S. state to legalize recreational use of marijuana.
“The threat to public safety posed by marijuana-impaired driving on U.S. roadways is quickly becoming a major concern, partially due to the legalization of marijuana or ‘medical’ marijuana in many states,” Marschke said.
Marschke also pointed to a 2016 AAA Foundation Report, which states that one in four drivers in Colorado and Washington, where marijuana is legal, admit to driving within one hour of using the drug.
If the entirely of Evers’ plan came to fruition, Schmaling said the Sheriff’s Office would require additional impaired driver training for staff, something he said could cost the county nearly $78,000.
“The adverse effects of many substances, including marijuana, can be difficult to detect by law enforcement. There is no .08 blood alcohol concentration standard for proof of impairment,” Marschke said. “The threat to traffic safety must be a major consideration and cannot be overlooked.”
Decriminalization
The proposed reforms would decriminalize possession, manufacturing or distribution of marijuana for amounts of 25 grams or less, and would prevent local bodies from establishing separate ordinances or penalties for possession of less than 25 grams of marijuana.
An expungement procedure would also be established for those convicted of possessing, manufacturing or distributing less than 25 grams of marijuana.
Evers said the move would help address the social and racial justice aspect of marijuana use. “Too many people, often persons of color, spend time in our criminal justice system just for possessing small amounts of marijuana,” Evers said. “That doesn’t make our communities stronger or safer.”
The Sheriff’s Office reported that the county jail population on Tuesday was at 704 inmates. Of those inmates, less than 2 percent — 13 in total — were in custody for simple possession charges.
Hanson points to a THC Alternative Solutions Class developed by the Racine County District Attorney’s Office and the Racine County Human Services Department, which aims to divert first-, second- and occasional third-time marijuana offenders out of criminal court.
“We are trying to help people, especially young people, make better choices for themselves, rather than having them pay a ticket and continue to use,” Hanson said. “The police aren’t just arresting kids to make them criminals because they smoke marijuana.”
Lots of facts and figures get presented about cannabis use along with other drugs. Most of the stats especially those presented by Tony Evers turn out to be suspect---or in Evers case a total lie--so bad in fact that Politifact blasted him with a pants on fire over incarceration rates:-------
"Drug-related offenses make up as much as 75-85 percent of inmate populations" in Wisconsin---Tony Evers. Politifact: " Indeed the numbers are so far off, and the sourcing — is so remote, it’s ridiculous."
Liberal demons want all to be high, reliant on gov't and stupid....just look at all the idiots prop pot head push.... most liberals are stoned and stupid....they cannot debate policy they just call you a name, usually a racist or bigot or a woman hater...the left has no future for freedom and liberty...it has no room for you to choose a Job, what you want to eat, and drink....they want you on a gov't choice health care system that tells you when and if you qualify for a doctor and medicine...They want to run all aspects of your life...Your transportation choices, and your beliefs...it wants control of religion.. and it wants to take away your freedom of speech and the right to bear arms... 2020 is the final choice... Freedom or communism!!
Tricia Hanson says. “Are we willing to create a group of people in our community who, because they smoke marijuana on a regular basis, are less productive, fail to parent their children, and drive around impaired? Those are the problems we see here every day at the District Attorney’s Office.” Noticed she said on a ‘regular basis’ because she like most people indulged at some point. Marijuana doesn’t cause these problems; it’s a lack of education. Why should law abiding citizens be denied rights because some people are too ignorant or didn’t take advantage of free public education to help them to live a productive life? I think guns are an unnecessary danger because innocent people are killed by idiots using them, but I don’t think law-abiding people should be denied their right to bear arms because if it. The cost saving are also a tremendous selling point, it seems like most everyone in the weekly JT perp picture show is in on charges of small amounts of dope. Think of all the man hours and jail costs that will be saved over time, way more than the $78,000 for additional training. And if you haven’t noticed, two of the hottest real estate markets in the world are Amsterdam and Colorado.
You people that feel marijuana is no big deal are the sheeple going to the slaughter...it is the continued decline of the American dream and weakens our Moral standing...It is a injection of poison into society and a cancer ..... You all will need to be numb for what is coming.... sin and evil just keep creeping into society all at the pushing of liberal socialist demon-cRATS..before long No one will be responsible for their life or their actions!! and the lefty loons would have done all of it...God will step in...he truly will..
"two of the hottest real estate markets in the world are Amsterdam and Colorado." Don't know if this fact but one thing is for sure....Racine's future better have more going for it than reducing the fine for possession of cannabis. Although making prostitution legal to the extent it is in Amsterdam might prove very popular in Racine (city).
The only thing these public officials really fear is the loss of their gravy train money from busting people for pot.
It's always bout the money folks, and this is no different.
Too funny...like a Geezer uprising? At my old stomping ground, in the Great State of Colorado, where pot was legalized, opioid addiction and abuse is drastically reduced.
Lo" and behold, DUIs have gone down !!!
That could never happen in a state like Wisconsin.
Think you got all your stats messed up as usual!! johnfagetti... many, many accidents ...way up...all new training and for what...you libs do not care...if you do not think that all the open pot days can't be stopped on a dime YOU are wrong...Federal law is on the books...just waiting for too much death and lazyness to corrupt your stupid free living demoncRATS and the failed gov't they run ..for now..politics always changes...the good will only take so much!!
jussiebragatti----All good news to be sure from the Great State of Colorado along with your reports of the reduction of opioid addiction and abuse. Good stuff!
District Attorney Tricia Hanson said. “Are we willing to create a group of people in our community who, because they smoke marijuana on a regular basis, are less productive, fail to parent their children, and drive around impaired? Those are the problems we see here every day at the District Attorney’s Office.”. -----seems like you just said the group you don't want to create is already there....you do know you did say that? Right?
“It is a well-known and documented fact that drugs and crime go hand-in-hand,” Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said. “Crime will increase and the safety of our public will be at risk. People under the influence make bad choices. Batteries, burglaries, sexual assaults, domestic violence and impaired driving will all increase.”----- Yes, Chris, the Illegal drug trade is full of crime. You conveniently left that word out. The truth is, in Aurora, CO we have lower crime, a better relationship with officers, AND the Sheriff's and Veterans LOVE us because we pay them $110/hr for security. Yes, that's right. We pay BIG, because we aren't cartel, Chrissy. We are legal, and take it out of the hands of the illegal drug trade. Is there a black market? Yup. There are alcohol still in barns all over this state.
$110 an hour now that's some serious jing. Couple of hundred thousand a year makes one wonder if all the law enforcement in Racine won't go running if word of that kinda of money leaks out. Gotta make a note of that along with the drip irrigation from Israel and those snazzy transport vans from Cali.
Sturtevant Police Chief Sean Marschke cited a 2016 Society for the Study of Addiction report, which showed that the frequency of drivers in fatal crashes in Washington state who tested positive for THC alone — or in combination with alcohol or other drugs — increased 111 percent from the previous four-year average. ---- What Sean conveniently forgot to tell you is THC stays in the system for over 30 days, even though not active. Sean also did not tell you that because of legalization they can now test for active cannabinoids, which means, since 2018 (Sean citedva study from 2016) they can test directly for impairment, what they could not do in 2016. I am so glad I don't pay for Sean as a chief. Seeing him sit around eating all day must get boring.
So, let me get this straight. States rights when not expanding health coverage (my brothers keepers) but when the states citizens vote on a referendum, and overwhelmingly pass it, it's not good enough for our legislators and the folks we've voted into office. Those elected officials then cry about how we should follow federal rules, but just not with Obamacare, just on weed. Hypocrites. Robin, Chris and Art, you will be known as the ones. We won't forget
All you libs do is vote for free stuff, lazyness, and stealing from others to get it!! and you want to smoke dope why?? to what?? does anyone have to work for anything anymore?? silence...do you earn anything anymore...You libs have Killed the need for accomplishment in ones life...and that is needed as a human being...but your dope smoking will make you more mentally ill and slow more than you are now..
Its really ironic, and hypocritical that so many politicians are so "concerned" about the opioid crisis, but are ready to legalize marijuana. Talk about kissing some groups grass for votes.
Opioid deaths are down 30% in legalized states. It's more effective than methadone in treating withdrawal.
Hey silly. When I want your opinion, I'll give it to you.
What shocks me is the will of the people is totally disregarded for the views of a few. We just had a vote, which was overwhelmingly in favor of legalization but these people don't care what we want. They want to push their views on us, which supposedly Republicans want less of. Unless is messes with their money. Who are the pimps and who are the hoes in this case.
Let the entire state vote on it!! lets see where we stand...not select liberal high crime run cities...
The dogs may bark, but the caravan moves on. Michigan has legalized marijuana and several surrounding states are expected to do the same. Marijuana is coming into Wisconsin and the profits will go to surrounding states.
Evers, there you go already! "People of Color" so you can feel you can relate to them! LOL Walk though the jail and tell us if all "people of color" are in there for less than 25g of pot? You legalize pot your going to open more doors for litigation. Even if it is legal to "own" it is NOT legal to drive under the influence! So let the State pick up the tab on having people tested? As Artoo stated, employers aren't going to let you pass go if they test you. Alcohol is legal and usually out of your system in 24hrs but pot can be tested for 30 days w/ a hair test. AND, lets have everyone on Welfare tested if you want to pass this bill.. then we can save money on people using any monies they do have on drugs instead of food, housing, their children and GETTING A JOB! ENOUGH! I fully agree with SHIELDS view as well. To bad voters wanted Walker out so bad they would have voted for Donald Duck if he ran!
If one term tony is so passionate about marijuana reform, like all his other pet projects, why is he burying it in the budget bill? Could it be that if he presented it as a stand alone proposal, some of the heehaw party legislators from the more conservative areas would have to vote against it rather than face the risk of losing their seats? This way he gives cover to them because they voted for his "budget", and then one term tony can blame the Republicans for "not getting the budget" set on time as the law requires. Political slight of hand by one term tony we haven't seen since diamond jim.
.like the rest of you liberal pot heads... Lettney and Tate are radicals...they feel they can legislate LAW...they can NOT....Lettney will not ask the AG ...do your job letless....Why did you not discuss this with our DA in Racine county? You knew she would say NO..so like all liberals who "feel" they are right regardless of the STATE LAW can circumvent it, not obey it and do what they want!! Our DA needs to immediately get the clarification from the weak kneed Kaul in Madison... even he will and must straighten out lettney and Mason and Tate...No Officer has to listen to this drivel of the crazy left on this board...They are to Obey the state law and CAN MAKE ANY ARREST ON PROBABLE CAUSE....they do NOT have to issue a ticket..they can take directly to jail...Howell knows this...and he knows HE CANNOT direct his officers NOT TO ARREST and take to jail ....This is anarchy and clear attempt at liberal radicals to control the LAW and how officers enforce it...It Is a Discretionary call for that officer ..PERIOD!! Shame on this city to try to control a police departments sworn obligations....shame on them to try to make a silly ORDINANCE seem like it supersedes STate law...IT DOES NOT...Lettney knows that a ordinance does not and is not at a higher level than State law...so lettney quit trying to think you can intimidate our chief and our officers..You are Not in legal standing here and YOU KNOW IT!! You just declared a war on the Racine police department ... and YOU cannot stop anyone of them from making a state statute arrest...NOTHING...not even this feeble ignorant attempt at a power grab over control of a police department...Stand up Chief Howell and put these people in their place...this is actually laughable....everyone in the legal world KNOWS that State law TRUMPS a ordinance....and No one can tell a officer to ignore enforcing a state law....however they do have discretion...and you lettney are tainting that discretion to be one sided...just what do you think you can do if our officers take all Marijuana possessions to the jail on state charges...guess what you can do nothing about it...absolutely nothing!!
Lol
Lettney is beyond his pay grade..he is not a legislature nor a DA..he is a radical liberal phony..
You make way too much, too
Republicans want little government unless it means the old people won't like it. Drug companies don't like it either. People could actually grow their own medicine. Alcohol and cigarettes are a million times worse than pot. The people have spoken, stop the reefer madness! Do we live in a democracy? Oh wait, majority doesn't rule in WI or the USA for that matter.
"Batteries, burglaries, sexual assaults, domestic violence and impaired driving will all increase.” What a load of BS. Straight out of Reefer Madness.
Sorry, your propaganda and fear-mongering only work on the dimmest bulbs.
Take medical cannabis and, even if it is "legal" in Wisconsin, the federal law still prohibits it. If your employer does business with the Federal Government, or is a supplier to a supplier to a supplier to the Federal Government and you test positive, you're out of a job.
Maryjane is still a schedule I substance under the Controlled Substance Act.
So, feds own you when it comes to weed, but not health care, or abortion, got it, hypocrite. How's your Foxconn, Dave?
When someone make a clear, simple and factual statement, you go and make a fool out of your self silly.......again. Go and look it up for yourself, or have your mommy do it for you if the words are too big. And what in the sam hill does Foxconn have to do with this other than to get your unhinged digs in? SHEESH!
