Local Laotian pop-up restaurant SapSap to start beer company, open new space in March

Hanesakda also plans to open up outdoor seating and a Thum Phuk beer garden by the summertime. One of Hanesakda’s goals for SapSap is to continue to be community-driven and find locally-grown ingredients, specifically from urban communities.

As for the grand opening in March, Hanesakda isn’t sure yet whether they’ll be able to have a proper celebration with the dining room open.

“We’re going to start slowly, offer curbside pickup, and go by the guidelines,” Hanesakda said.

Hanesakda is aware of how risky opening a business during COVID-19 is, but he believes SapSap and Thum Phuk have enough support to continue their growth.

“If we can start off in our dinky kitchen, then we can keep going,” Haneksada said.

SapSap is still located at The Branch at 1501 until its location opens, and customers can order for pickup on SapSap’s website. SapSap also is scheduled to have more pop-up dinner events until its opening at the Mead Street location. Details for those events can be found on SapSap’s Facebook page.