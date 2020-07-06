Local horse rescue, nonprofit struggles amid COVID-19 pandemic

FRANKSVILLE — Stepping Stone Farms, a nonprofit organization, has been rescuing horses and offering the surrounding community a place to experience therapy through horses, riding and summer day camps since 2004. COVID-19 has put a strain on its mission.
While Stepping Stone, located at 1439 92nd St., Franksville, usually hosts several fundraisers through the year, along with providing services to fund the horses’ care, this year has had a bumpy start. Once COVID-19 hit and Wisconsin was under the Safer at Home order, Stepping Stone was no longer able to offer its normal services and thus far, the nonprofit had to cancel all of its larger fundraising events.
Stepping Stone Founder and Executive Directer Lia Sader said some of their events have drawn upwards of 700 people to the farm. While the staff is happy to be able to offer their programs once again, socially distanced and outdoors, Sader said she was still nervous.
“Without our fundraisers, we’re swiftly running through the reserves that I had put away and right now, it’s hay-buying season,” Sader said.
Last year, Stepping Stone Farms spent about $11,000 to purchase hay, which Sader estimated was what the farm lost out on from the cancellation of two of its four fundraisers. Last year’s hay also was of lesser quality, which Sader said resulted in spending more on feed and supplements to make up for lost nutrients.
Sader said that while having the horses out to pasture will help them get the nutrients they need while cutting down on the amount of hay fed, she was not overly comforted. Hay is a cash-based business, Sader said.
“You have to pay for hay all at once,” Sader said. “It’s not something like, ‘Oh, put it on my credit card.’ This is a farmer, he wants his money right when he delivers it.”
Sader founded the facility through her career as a farrier, someone who takes care of horses’ hooves by trimming the hooves or putting shoes on them, which she has done since 1996. Sader was offered several horses for free and though they were sometimes in their 20s, she has taken in horses half their age.
“I just saw such a need,” Sader said. “There were so many people throwing away horses and I figured they just needed a job.”
At Stepping Stone, these horses are given a chance to “earn their keep,” as Sader put it, all the while being loved by the many clients.
With many of the 30 horses in her care being in their 20s, Sader said they often require extra care, such as joint supplements, specific senior feed or the horse version of ibuprofen to keep them comfortable. This extra care, Sader said, means extra expenses for the nonprofit. But Sader said she wants the horses to be comfortable while they provide support to clients during therapy sessions, riding lessons or day camps.
“So, I end up with a lot of horses that are older and there’s nothing wrong with them,” Sader said. “They go into our lesson programs, they become favorites and have little kids doting on them or adults doting on them, loving them — they get to have a great life.”
Through riding lessons and day camps, students learn all aspects of horse care, which Sader said helps students learn how to care for others in their lives, as well as the life lessons of patience and understanding.
Stepping Stone serves veterans, those who suffer from mental or physical illness and at-risk youth with some of its programs. Not only does the physical act of riding or working with horses provide physical and mental benefits, Sader said she sees the horses as mirrors that reflect the inner struggles of the participants and helps clients to face those struggles.
“Hopefully, that can show them what’s actually going on with people that they’re not dealing with in their life, and it might show them a way that they could move forward,” Sader said. “It’s really great for nudging people out of their comfort zone and giving them a fresh way of thinking.”
Through the uniquely difficult situation, Sader said people have been great in participating in Stepping Stone’s Facebook Wishlist Wendesday, where they post various farm needs every Wednesday. However, Stepping Stone has lost several horse sponsorships, which is increasingly important with the older horses who require extra care, according to Sader.
As for upcoming events, there are openings left in Stepping Stone’s Women Taking the Reins program, three-day sessions in August and the end of September. For the day camps, Sader said they are completely booked, and have been for some time. She suggests registering participants as soon as date announcements are made.
