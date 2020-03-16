Local health departments give advice for employers during coronavirus crisis

In a joint release from the Central Racine County Health Department and the City of Racine Health Department, advice for employers was given in regard to the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, which has infected 33 people in Wisconsin and one in Racine County, as of 2:40 p.m. Sunday.
Actively encourage sick employees to stay home
Emphasize staying home when sick
Emphasize espiratory etiquette for all employees
Emphasize hand hygiene for all employees
Perform enhanced environmental cleaning
Establish a flexible worksite (e.g. telcommuting) policies
Establish flexible work hours (e.g. staggered shifts)
Increase the physical distance among employees and between employees