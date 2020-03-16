You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Local health departments give advice for employers during coronavirus crisis
0 comments

Local health departments give advice for employers during coronavirus crisis

In a joint release from the Central Racine County Health Department and the City of Racine Health Department, advice for employers was given in regard to the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, which has infected 33 people in Wisconsin and one in Racine County, as of 2:40 p.m. Sunday.

  • Actively encourage sick employees to stay home

  • Emphasize staying home when sick

  • Emphasize espiratory etiquette for all employees

  • Emphasize hand hygiene for all employees

  • Perform enhanced environmental cleaning

  • Establish a flexible worksite (e.g. telcommuting) policies

  • Establish flexible work hours (e.g. staggered shifts)

  • Increase the physical distance among employees and between employees

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News