Local Habitat for Humanity director: Affordable housing pays off in the long run

RACINE — As executive director for Racine Habitat for Humanity, Grant Buenger knows a thing or two about building affordable housing in economically distressed neighborhoods.

When people began asking him about the city’s plan to spend $1.5 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds to build five new single-family houses on vacant lots, he conceded the math was probably right.

The five houses are expected to cost about $300,000 to construct but could sell for less than $200,000 — resulting in a $500,000 loss.

Despite that, he thinks the city will get a good return on its investment in the long run.

“In a short time, the investment in our local economy provided by this project will surpass that short-term deficit required to make it happen,” Buenger said in a written statement.

He noted that in 2019, “every dollar invested in Racine Habitat injected $1.36 into the local economy.”

Similarly, he said, the proposed affordable housing project will generate jobs, pay wages, generate state and local tax revenue, and future homeowners will pay property taxes on their new homes.

Affordable housing

Buenger said the city is absolutely in need of affordable housing.

“In the neighborhoods where affordable housing is most needed, owner occupancy is as low as 30% — less than half the national average of 66%,” he said.

Also at issue is the cost of housing, particularly for those who rent, Buenger continued.

Of those who rent, more than 50% are cost burdened; that is, they spend more than 30% of their income on housing.

“When a family is cost burdened, they don’t have the means to cover other necessary expenses,” he said.

Buenger said homeownership is one solution to the problem.

Habitat

Racine Habitat for Humanity has been putting people in need of affordable house together with affordable housing for more than 30 years — working in the same racially diverse neighborhoods the city is looking to invest in.

Buenger said Racine Habitat has been able to double “owner occupancy on blocks of Mead Street, 10th Street and Blake Avenue.”

“Combined, Habitat Homes has added over $6 million back to the property base,” he said.

“Habitat homeowners pay an affordable mortgage, giving them more financial margin for necessary expenses while building equity in their home,” he said.

Buenger added: “And studies have shown that homeowners gain an average of $9,500 in net wealth a year compared to renters with similar demographics.”

“At Habitat, we believe that everyone deserves a decent place to live,” he said. “We know that every dollar invested in affordable housing is worth it.

“The impact it provides for the family and the community are transformative.”

