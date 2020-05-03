Local greenhouses, deemed 'essential,' see good sales in midst of pandemic

To simplify its operations this year in the midst of the novel coronavirus pandemic, Wayne’s Daughters’ “city” location at 6207 Douglas Avenue in Caledonia will be closed to retail, serving as secondary growing space. Between the two sites, Wayne’s Daughters operates 50 greenhouses.

After opening for phone and online sales two weeks ago, Loppnow said heavy sales volume led to the suspension of additional phone and Internet orders, particularly after the farm site was opened to retail sales on April 24. The only phone orders still being taken are those placed by the disabled and homebound.

“It got so busy we couldn’t run both (retail and mail order),” she noted of phone and online sales. “It’s full up to capacity. We can’t take anymore … We thought we’d be really slow. That’s why we opened up the online. It has been a real surprise to us.”

Retail traffic has also been significantly up at Wayne’s Daughters.