RACINE — As the state Legislature prepares to debate Gov. Tony Evers' 2019-21 biennial budget, several local elected officials are planning to host a listening session to get feedback from citizens.
The session is planned from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Monday in the Michigan Room of the Racine Campus of Gateway Technical College, state Sen. Bob Wirch, D-Somers, state Rep. Greta Neubauer, D-Racine, state Rep. Tip McGuire, D-Somers, and state Rep. Robert Wittke, R-Caledonia, will discuss the coming budget.
This is a free event and open to the public.
Attendees will also receive a "handout with side-by-side comparisons of what Evers put in budget/what came out of Joint Finance Committee."
Some of the major points of discussion plan to be Medicaid expansion and the "dark store" loophole, which allows businesses to compare their property tax assessments with buildings where the businesses are no longer in operation.
