Local delegates elected for Democratic National Convention

RACINE — Democrats from across the 1st Congressional District came together virtually Sunday to elect delegates to the Democratic National Convention, which is scheduled to take place Aug. 17-20 at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.

Wisconsin is selecting a total of 97 delegates and seven alternates for the 2020 convention. Each congressional district is allocated a certain amount of delegates based upon the number of Democratic voters per district, in addition to at-large delegates. The 1st Congressional District Democratic Party provides six delegates, four for Joe Biden and two for Bernie Sanders.

Racine County will be sending Racine County Register of Deeds Connie Cobb Madsen and Racine 9th District Alderman Trevor Jung to the DNC to cast their nominating ballots for Biden. Susan Sheldon of Burlington was elected as a Sanders delegate.

Kenosha County’s Sally Simpson and John Collins were also elected as Biden delegates from the 1st Congressional District. Steve Doelder of Walworth County will join Sheldon as a Sanders delegate.

“It is an honor to have been elected to serve as a Biden delegate for the Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee," said Cobb Madsen. "This nation needs a leader like Vice President Biden who will bring us together to take on the dramatic challenges ahead.”