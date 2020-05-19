Local delegates elected for Democratic National Convention

RACINE — Democrats from across the 1st Congressional District came together virtually Sunday to elect delegates to the Democratic National Convention, which is scheduled to take place Aug. 17-20 at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.
Wisconsin is selecting a total of 97 delegates and seven alternates for the 2020 convention. Each congressional district is allocated a certain amount of delegates based upon the number of Democratic voters per district, in addition to at-large delegates. The 1st Congressional District Democratic Party provides six delegates, four for Joe Biden and two for Bernie Sanders.
Racine County will be sending Racine County Register of Deeds Connie Cobb Madsen and Racine 9th District Alderman Trevor Jung to the DNC to cast their nominating ballots for Biden. Susan Sheldon of Burlington was elected as a Sanders delegate.
Kenosha County’s Sally Simpson and John Collins were also elected as Biden delegates from the 1st Congressional District. Steve Doelder of Walworth County will join Sheldon as a Sanders delegate.
“It is an honor to have been elected to serve as a Biden delegate for the Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee," said Cobb Madsen. "This nation needs a leader like Vice President Biden who will bring us together to take on the dramatic challenges ahead.”
“During these uncertain times, we need a public servant with a record of economic recovery and fighting for working people," said Jung. "Vice President Biden has character, provides a hopeful vision for the future, and knows how to get things done.”
In addition to the delegate selection process, Meg Andrietsch, chairwoman of the Democratic Party of Racine County, has been appointed as a temporary standing committee member of the Credentials Committee for the DNC.
"I'm very proud of the delegation from the 1st Congressional District," said Andrietsch. "They represent the community, the activists and our elected officials. They will serve us well."
What form the Democratic convention will take place in light of the COVID-19 health situation — live, virtual or combination format —is still up in the air. The Republican National Convention is scheduled to take place Aug. 24-27 in Charlotte, North Carolina.
