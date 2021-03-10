 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Local COVID-19 cases are declining. When will community centers and COP Houses reopen?
2 comments
top story

Local COVID-19 cases are declining. When will community centers and COP Houses reopen?

{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — As they have across the state, COVID-19 case rates have definitely slowed down locally. In the seven days leading up to Tuesday, only 20 new cases were detected, according to Cody Pearce, epidemiologist at City of Racine Public Health Department.

“Things have really slowed down,” Pearce said during Tuesday's Board of Health meeting. “That is something that we are happy to see and hopeful that continues into the future.”

Pearce added the case rate as of Tuesday was approximately 80 cases per 100,000 residents. Additionally, the five-day rolling average of percent positive was 7% — significantly down from what it was earlier in the year.

As of Monday, the countywide case rate of active cases per 100,000 residents was around 94. That's the result of a case rate of 89 in the jurisdiction of the City of Racine Public Health Department which also includes the villages of Wind Point and Elmwood Park, and a case rate of 99 in the rest of the county which is under the Central Racine County Health Department's jurisdiction.

With a case rate below 100, this week marks the first time since July that any part of Racine County has been out of the Department of Health Services' high risk category for COVID-19 activity. In late November, the case rate had peaked at just below 1,600.

Interestingly, Pearce continued, testing has remained steady even as cases are declining, indicating that there likely aren't huge numbers of undiagnosed cases.

“So that’s a positive sign,” Pearce said.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
Officer Andersen and J.J. (copy)

Racine COP Officer Chad Andersen smiles underneath his face covering while talking to "Junior Police Officer" J.J., who is 4. On Monday, July 27, the first day of Racine's mask mandate, J.J. and his grandma visited each COP House, where masks were being given away to anyone who needs them. Andersen has been stationed at the Anthony Lane COP House for 3½ years. 

When can city-run centers reopen?

Maurice Horton

Horton

Alderman Maurice Horton joined other members of the Board of Health in expressing his appreciation on hearing the number of COVID cases was decreasing.

“I’m glad to hear those numbers are going down,” Horton said. “It’s been a long year.”

He wondered when the city's community centers and Community Oriented Policing Houses (COP Houses) would be reopening — in light of the fact cases were decreasing.

“I’ve been asked that several times,” Horton said.

However, no decisions on reopening those facilities have been made.

Adam Rogan of The Journal Times contributed to this report.

2 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Challenges ahead for Biden's agenda

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
'What could go there?' | Realtors trying to sell property near Foxconn wait for developers to come knocking
Local News

'What could go there?' | Realtors trying to sell property near Foxconn wait for developers to come knocking

  • 4 min to read

“When we originally did this, we thought they were building a lot out there," Howard Haubrich, a real estate agent with Bear Realty, said of what he had hoped would happen with Foxconn being literally across the street from a 30-plus-acre Mount Pleasant property he's trying to sell. The challenge remains in "Trying to find a developer or someone that wants to buy up that side of the road."

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News