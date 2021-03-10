Local COVID-19 cases are declining. When will community centers and COP Houses reopen?

RACINE — As they have across the state, COVID-19 case rates have definitely slowed down locally. In the seven days leading up to Tuesday, only 20 new cases were detected, according to Cody Pearce, epidemiologist at City of Racine Public Health Department.

“Things have really slowed down,” Pearce said during Tuesday's Board of Health meeting. “That is something that we are happy to see and hopeful that continues into the future.”

Pearce added the case rate as of Tuesday was approximately 80 cases per 100,000 residents. Additionally, the five-day rolling average of percent positive was 7% — significantly down from what it was earlier in the year.

As of Monday, the countywide case rate of active cases per 100,000 residents was around 94. That's the result of a case rate of 89 in the jurisdiction of the City of Racine Public Health Department which also includes the villages of Wind Point and Elmwood Park, and a case rate of 99 in the rest of the county which is under the Central Racine County Health Department's jurisdiction.