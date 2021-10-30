Local contractor purchases sand/gravel site in Burlington, paves way for expansion

“The purchase of this land allowed us (ACI) the ability to meet asphaltic paving needs in Southeast Wisconsin,” Robert Kordus, president of the ACI, stated. “This land acquisition allows us to be more competitive, but it also lowers costs for both our clients and business partners within our community. We couldn’t have done this without the help of Community State Bank, RCEDC and the due diligence by the Town of Burlington officials.”

The purchased land will mean expansion for ACI, allowing for more pavement jobs and greater distribution throughout the Milwaukee-Chicago area. The expansion is expected to create 13 new jobs in the next two years, the release said.

SBA program

The SBA 504 loan program offers business owners the opportunity to purchase equipment, land or a building with only 10% equity needed from the borrower; in some cases, refinancing is possible. The remaining amount is divided between the SBA at 40% with a “low, fixed interest rate,” BLP said, and 50% from the lender.