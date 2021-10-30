Local contractor purchases sand/gravel site in Burlington, paves way for expansion

BURLINGTON — Asphalt Contractors Inc., a Union Grove-based asphalt paving company, purchased a new sand and gravel site in the Town of Burlington using a small business loan.
Stay connected with local news, sports and politics. Unlock six months of unlimited access for only $1.
The new mineral extraction site, located at 7148 McHenry St., was purchased by ACI through the Small Business Administration 504 program in partnership with Community State Bank, the Town of Burlington and the Racine County Economic Development Corp.
ACI is owned by Robert Kordus, Robert Jr. Kordus and Peter Kordus. It began as a primary sealcoating company and expanded into the largest of its kind in Southeastern Wisconsin, according to a release from Business Lending Partners. The company specializes in paving, sealcoating, striping and most recently, asphalt production.
The purchased land on McHenry Street is 164 acres and will be used to extract material for the company’s paving projects. Any excess material from the land will be sold to third party companies in the area, a release said.
Karl Willick, operations manager for ACI, clarified in a phone interview with the Journal Times that the new site is not a quarry.
“Quarry is an inappropriate term. A quarry is deep ground mining into the bedrock and we’re not doing that, we’re doing sand and gravel mineral extraction,” Willick said.
“The purchase of this land allowed us (ACI) the ability to meet asphaltic paving needs in Southeast Wisconsin,” Robert Kordus, president of the ACI, stated. “This land acquisition allows us to be more competitive, but it also lowers costs for both our clients and business partners within our community. We couldn’t have done this without the help of Community State Bank, RCEDC and the due diligence by the Town of Burlington officials.”
The purchased land will mean expansion for ACI, allowing for more pavement jobs and greater distribution throughout the Milwaukee-Chicago area. The expansion is expected to create 13 new jobs in the next two years, the release said.
SBA program
The SBA 504 loan program offers business owners the opportunity to purchase equipment, land or a building with only 10% equity needed from the borrower; in some cases, refinancing is possible. The remaining amount is divided between the SBA at 40% with a “low, fixed interest rate,” BLP said, and 50% from the lender.
“We were very happy to work with Robert, Robert Jr., and Peter to help them purchase land in the Town of Burlington,” said Neil Buchanan, senior vice president of business banking at Community State Bank. “The SBA 504 loan program allows our team to provide financial assistance at a low interest rate as well as relieve the business owner of producing a large down payment.”
“This SBA 504 loan program will help ACI boost revenue, retain cash for their growing needs, and allow them to access the materials needed for about 50 years,” said Wesley Walsh, loan officer at RCEDC. “This company plays a vital role in construction throughout the Midwest, and I am excited to see where these new resources will take them.”
For more information on the SBA 504 program or any program offered by the RCEDC, contact Wesley Walsh at wesley@blp504.org or visit rcedc.org.