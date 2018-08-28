RACINE — More than 3 million Americans served in Vietnam during the Vietnam War. The conflict’s national memorial in Washington, D.C. — the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, aka “The Wall” — has more than 58,000 names inscribed in it, honoring the Americans who perished in the war. Since being erected in 1982, more than 400,000 items have been left at the foot of the 493-foot wall in memory of and honoring those who perished.
Some of those items, and a recreation of half the wall (375 feet), made a stop in Racine on Monday. The mobile wall, called “The Wall That Heals,” was created by the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund. Diamond Transportation System, Inc. offered its services to transport the exhibit from Howell, Mich., to Crivitz, Wis.
“The Wall That Heals” has stopped in about 40 different cities across the U.S. this summer.
“We had drivers interested in driving it,” Steve Weidner, Diamond’s operations manager, said regarding his company’s involvement.
The driver who had the honor of transporting the monument was D Dorvani, who said he only goes by the initial for his first name.
Dorvani is an independent contractor with Diamond, meaning he used his own truck to move the trailer that carries “The Wall That Heals.” He picked up the exhibit Sunday near Detroit and was to bring it to Crivitz in Marinette County on Monday night after the stop in Racine. It will be publicly displayed in Crivitz until Sept. 2.
Dorvani has a military background; an Israeli national, he served in the Israel Defense Forces before becoming a truck driver in the U.S.
“If you’re in the military,” Dorvani said of his own service, “it’s the same concept, the same ideal.”
Memorabilia
Although the wall replica itself wasn’t set up at Diamond’s headquarters, 5021 21st St., other related mementos were exhibited.
Display cases are embedded inside the semitrailer, including memorabilia, replications and memories from the Vietnam War, which ended in 1975, more than two years after direct U.S. military intervention ended. There are soldiers’ boots, photos of loved ones, a replica of a helmet with a poem by a soldier written across the brim, leftover rations containers, a Red Cross blanket, an NPR reporter’s radio and a GI Joe doll.
“It’s an honor to be a part of it,” Dorvani said.
The Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund, in partnership with the National Parks Service, has been collecting items left at the wall and is planning to open a museum/education center displaying thousands of the items like the ones inside the trailer. A catalog of the items collected thus far can be found at VVMF.org/items.
However, the VVMF is still trying to raise the money to construct the museum near the memorial in Washington. To learn more about the effort, go to BuildTheCenter.org.
