MADISON— Many have had the experience trying to place a call or look something up online on their cellphone only to find that they are unable to make a connection.
That lack of connectivity can often be experienced in the more rural parts of the state. But a Racine resident believes that more people should have access to broadband internet regardless of where they are and it’s an issue now being taken seriously at the state level.
“I was trying to make a phone call when I was visiting a friend up north and the signal wasn’t coming in and it was a matter of some urgency, and I was feeling kind of panicky,” Mary McIlvaine said. “I felt kind of helpless.”
Although McIlvaine lives in the City of Racine, she said the experience gave her a sense of what some residents encounter in less-populated areas of the state.
“Even though I don’t live in a rural area, I do care about people in rural areas and their needs,” McIlvaine said. “I don’t think that they should be disadvantaged just because they’re not in a concentration of population.”
Budget address
McIlvaine was invited by Gov. Tony Evers to his budget address on Thursday and he recognized her for bringing the lack of broadband access to his attention.
“She’s seen how businesses and schools are falling behind because of a lack of broadband and thinks this is a hindrance to advancing industries and technology,” Evers said in his address on Thursday. “Folks, Mary’s right. Lack of access to reliable broadband internet service affects families at home, and it also affects our classrooms, our hospitals, and building a strong economy. I know there has been bipartisan support on this issue in the past, and we absolutely have to double down on this critically important issue.”
After Evers was elected, McIlvaine, who supported him during the election, went to a listening session in Milwaukee, which the governor and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes attended to get ideas from local residents.
It was at that listening session that McIlvaine brought up the broadband issue.
In his 2019-21 biennial budget, Evers proposes increasing the state’s broadband grant program to $39.3 million. He also wants the Department of Administration to conduct a comprehensive broadband report on “emerging broadband technologies, recommendations on how to provide incentives to telecommunications providers to serve unserved or underserved areas of Wisconsin and proposals on how existing state resources can be leveraged to serve those areas.”
Evers wants that report delivered to him and the Legislature no later than June 30, 2020.
The governor also has a goal of attaining a download speed of 25 megabits per second, and upload speed of 3 megabits per second, for all Wisconsin homes and businesses by 2025.
In his address, Evers pitched the idea of expanding broadband in hopes of gaining bipartisan support. But the budget is far from being passed and will likely take several months of negotiations before there’s a vote.
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, said broadband is an issue on which there could be some bipartisan agreement. But Evers “proposed massive spending increases that are paid for with tax increases that were never going to become law,” Vos said.
Vos said people want broadband service to their home and business, and the state has a “pretty aggressive broadband program to serve people across the state.”
“I certainly think (expanded broadband) is a laudable goal, but again it goes back to the idea of how much can we afford to pay for something that is important, but at the same time we got to prioritize,” Vos said.
A ‘shot in the arm’
McIlvaine said she is “old enough that I remember life without the internet” but realizes things have changed in the past several decades in terms of connecting with people.
“We used to live far away, before there was internet,” McIlvaine said. “And the only time you picked up the phone was if somebody died. It was just too expensive otherwise. And people now can’t imagine what that was like, it was just so different.”
Being connected to the internet has become an everyday aspect of life, and McIlvaine said increasing broadband access “would be a really great shot in the arm for rural communities that don’t have that.”
“If people want to have things that are old fashioned and the old-fashioned way, that’s all well and good, but as far as progressing into the future, I don’t think that’s going to help you,” McIlvaine said. “I think we need to be together with (connectivity) so that the whole state can benefit and not just people in the heavily populated areas.”
McIlvaine said there should be room for some type of private/public partnership, and the Legislature needs to “think of the whole state and not assume that this problem is going to fix itself.”
“Obviously in population centers it’s not going to be an issue because there’s competition,” McIlvaine said. “But when we don’t have that level of activity to attract business, that’s when the state government has to do what it can to help out.”
The former governor of Wisconsin (Scooter) turned down 23 million dollars from the federal government in 2012 for expanding broadband in Wisconsin. One of his many blunders.
All FOUR of the men in that photo need to rethink their politics.
Lol
