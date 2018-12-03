Lainnie Kauth, 15, rehearses for her role as the Sugarplum Fairy in the Studio of Classical Dance Arts performance of "the Story of the Nutcracker." With her is William Heide, who plays the Sugar Plum Cavalier.
Lainnie Kauth, 15, rehearses for her role as the Sugarplum Fairy in the Studio of Classical Dance Arts performance of "the Story of the Nutcracker." With her is William Heide, who plays the Sugar Plum Cavalier.
SOMERS — Performers in the Studio of Classical Dance Arts’ annual production of “The Story of the Nutcracker” hope to entertain, inspire and spread Christmas magic.
Linda Bennett and Marc Darling, the studio’s owners and directors and former Milwaukee Ballet dancers, want to sweep audiences away and to see them transported to a magical land of dance and dolls come-to-life.
Darling believes that the classic ballet, which features a cheese cannon and more than 150 costumes, is accessible to everyone.
“We try and make it interesting and fun and entertaining and a little silly here and there, a little scary here and there,” he said.
This year’s show, the Mount Pleasant studio’s 13th annual performance, will feature a cast of 69 students, from 6-year-old angels to 22-year-old soloists. Although the “Nutcracker” is a holiday tradition for the dancers, set to an iconic score by Tchaikovsky, the show changes every year.
In contrast to a professional company that has contracted dancers, the studio’s cast changes each year depending on which students graduate. For example, this year Catherine Clark, 18, will play the Mouse Queen. Traditionally the show’s villain is the Mouse King.
This year’s Sugarplum Fairy, 15-year-old Lainnie Kauth, started out in the annual production years ago playing an angel, one of the youngest performers in the show.
“When we get to watch the little angels, it reminds me of when I did it and it feels like it was, like, two years ago,” Kauth said.
When Kauth played an angel, she always wanted to touch the soloists’ costumes but was too scared to do so.
“I never really thought that I would get to be one (a soloist),” Kauth said.
Many of the students playing bigger parts this year started out as angels.
“We feel very parental toward these kids and it’s very much like a parent watching their little one grow up and seeing them start to develop their wings and fly,” Bennett said.
Clark first played a soldier in the studio’s “Nutcracker” when she was 13. This year she’s tasked with several soloist roles, including the Mouse Queen and the Arabian Soloist, her favorite part.
Clark, who said she is lucky this year to be playing all of her favorite roles, wants to help audiences connect to the show.
“I just really want to be able to make them feel like it’s magic,” Clark said.
The audience
Bennett hopes that the performance gives kids in the audience an appreciation for live theater and the arts. She said that many audience members have fond memories of watching Nutcracker when they were children and are excited to share the experience with their own kids and grandkids.
Although Clark and Kauth, who like their fellow students have been rehearsing since the end of September, admitted to some pre-show jitters they both said those generally melt away once the music begins.
One highlight of the show for Clark is a battle scene between the mice and the soldiers.
“There is so much going on and it takes a lot to choreograph it so everyone knows what they’re doing,” she said. “You could watch the battle scene like 100 times and you’d find something new every time. It’s really cool.”
The Arabian scene this year will have a bit of added excitement, Darling said, as it will feature a surprise.
Kauth said she enjoys the snow scene most of all.
“It just makes everything feel more real,” she said. “It’s just really fun at the end when we’re all tired but you see the snow coming down and it’s just like, ‘yay.’”
The show, is set for the weekend of Dec. 15 and 16 on the main stage at the Rita Tallent Picken Regional Center for Arts and Humanities (“The Rita”) on the University of Wisconsin Parkside campus, 900 Wood Road, Somers, and is supported entirely by ticket sales. Show times are 1:30 and 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 15 and 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 16. Tickets are $15 for adults and $8 for children 12 and younger. The show lasts one and a half hours with intermission and is appropriate for all ages.
“It’s a great way to support local kids doing a local production that’s really high-quality,” Bennett said. “We don’t say this ourselves, but we’ve heard it compared to bigger productions in larger cities and we certainly strive to make a production of that quality.”
Caitlin Sievers covers cops, crime and the west-end communities. She's a lover of cats, dance and Harry Potter. Before moving to the Racine area she worked at small papers in Indiana, Illinois and Nebraska.
Get email notifications on Caitlin Sievers daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
Whenever Caitlin Sievers posts new content, you'll get an email delivered to your inbox with a link.
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.