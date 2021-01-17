Editor’s note: This report briefly mentions suicide.

RACINE — When James L. Neibaur published his first book in 1986, he thought the coolest thing about the book was seeing it on a bookshelf, with the title and his name on the spine.

“I’m working on my 30th book and that (feeling) never went away,” Neibaur, 63, said.

You heard him right: 30 books.

Neibaur was 16 years old when he first started writing, submitting articles about his favorite classic movies to magazines in the early 1970s. From there, his interest in writing about film history “snowballed.”

He has written and co-written film-by-film studies on icons like Elvis Presley and Clint Eastwood. He also wrote a true crime book, “A Butterfly in the Rain,” about the 1927 murder of 12-year-old Marion Parker in Los Angeles, which is in the works to be adapted to a full-length film.

Neibaur writes close to two books a year, with 2020 being the year he wrote three. His 30th book is on the films of John Garfield, “The John Garfield Films” which he plans to finish in late January.

But he looked back at writing his first book: “It sounded very daunting at the time, a whole book, 300 pages,” he said.

Writer’s block isn’t really in Neibaur’s lexicon. When he doesn’t feel like writing books, he turns to writing reviews and essays on his personal website (jln4151.wixsite.com/jlneibaur-writer), or drawing and painting.

The pandemic has helped Neibaur be more productive. His house is a “mancave,” with books and DVDs neatly organized from floor to ceiling, an environment that he says helps him write.

Neibaur is also co-writing three books with Gary Schneeberger, a reporter at The Journal Times from 1987-89. One of the books is about Frank Sinatra.

Schneeberger said it was his dream to co-write a book with his best friend, since the two share similar interests when it comes to entertainment.

“To be friends with someone for 35 years and to find a new aspect to that friendship, writing books together, has been really sweet and rewarding,” Schneeberger said.

Single father with roots in education

Neibaur’s wife, Diana, died in 1987, leaving him with a 3-year-old son, Max. From the time Max was born to about 2005, Neibaur said, he shifted his focus to being a single parent while working as a special education teacher for the Racine Unified School District.

In 2011, Neibaur met Terri Lynch, an English teacher for RUSD. Though Neibaur took a pause on writing books, he was still writing articles, and Lynch would edit them. Eventually, Neibaur asked Lynch to take a look at a full-length book he was working on about Charlie Chaplin.

He said he would show Lynch each chapter as he finished it. When she returned it with corrections, she’d ask for another chapter the next day. “I’d say, ‘What! You want another chapter?’” Neibaur laughed.

“For that very first book, I was excited to be part of a creative process,” Lynch, 37, said.

Lynch gave Neibaur the motivation to write books again. By 2018, he was at what he thought was the perfect number of books to retire at: 25.

Loss, depression, perseverance

Unexpectedly, his son, Max, died in the hospital after minor surgery in December 2018. Neibaur said he didn’t feel suicidal after his son’s death, but there was a time where he “would lie in bed and hope I didn’t wake up the next day.”

“It was the textbook definition of depression,” Neibaur continued. But he wanted to get back to writing. “I thought maybe if I kept busy and got productive again, it would help me through the process. It was a hole in my heart I was never going to fill, so I had to realize how I was going to survive.”

Neibaur said he’s thankful for his support systems and other creative outlets, which helped him grieve.

“(Jim is) so strong and determined to overcome what life throws at him and to keep that productivity, that positivity, is really inspirational,” Lynch said.

Passing on a love for film history

Katie Carter, Neibaur’s current editing assistant, first started working with him in 2013. Neibaur said Carter, 30, developed an interest in the subject of his books and would ask to watch classic movies.

After working with Neibaur, Carter said: “I feel a lot more confident when I analyze films and am more comfortable with expressing my opinions about them.”

Neibaur said he has signed contracts for at least six additional books to write on actors like Judy Garland and Burt Reynolds, and plans to cover the “James Bond” film series.

“(Jim) digs so deeply and uncovers so much insight,” Schneeberger said of Neibaur’s books. “He’s really made a mark on film history.”

Neibaur’s books can be found at the Racine Public Library and through online bookstores such as indieBound.org, BN.com and Amazon.com.

