Local author, former Journal Times photographer, wins major award for Frank Lloyd Wright book

While about half of the commissions were built, Hertzberg believes his book on Penwern, a summer estate on Lake Delavan in southern Wisconsin commissioned by Fred Jones, may be the only work surrounding one of Wright’s summer dwelling creations.

Writing the Wright books was a change in direction for Hertzberg, who worked with the Journal Times for 33 years photographing and writing and retired as director of photographer.

“I always defined myself as a photojournalist, but with the books, I also think of myself as an author now,” Hertzberg said. “It was a change in direction and career, but I wrote and photographed for the books.”

While Hertzberg has appreciation for the buildings themselves, in Penwern’s case Hertzberg said he admired the entryway due to its ability to invite a person into the home, Hertzberg said the human experience brings something new when put alongside Wright’s architecture.

Hertzberg said when he was working on his previous work on the Hardy house, David Archer, who grew up in the house from 1947 to 1957, told him about waking up to a busload of Japanese tourists outside of the house.