Local attorney, civic booster John Knuteson remembered as a hardworking 'connector'

John Jr. said he looks back and wonders how his father did it all.

“Looking back at how busy he was and everything he was accomplishing, with his law career and the Army and all the things he loved to do, he was always there for us,” he said. “He was always there and always encouraging and positive and telling me I can be whatever I want to be. I had a great childhood and it was primarily because of him.”

‘A connector’

In addition to being involved with so many organizations, Cathy said John was never a passive participant. She recalled countless organizations where he didn’t just join but he learned everything he could and eventually led the organization. One specific example she gave was when he joined the Wisconsin Golf Association.

“Another situation where he took it on and he’s learning things — he took a course and an exam to be a rules judge at tournaments,” she said. “He became first secretary and then vice president and then next up was president.”

Cathy described John as “connector,” always bringing people together.