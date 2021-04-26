Local Armenian priest thanks Biden for acknowledging genocide: 'A matter of seeking justice'

A nearby secondhand memory

Even if there may be no one left alive who actually remembers the genocide, it doesn’t feel like ancient history to many. A large proportion of Armenian Americans learned about the horrors from their parents or grandparents.

“We’d heard these stories over and over from our grandparents, those who are willing to talk about it,” Kalayjian said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

That’s why, for the Armenian American community, official acknowledgment “is a matter of seeking justice and a sense of healing and kind of closing a chapter and possibly opening up a new one,” Kalayjian said. “I think most Armenians would like to see some kind of reconciliation with Turkey, but it’s hard to see what that would look like because the emotions run so high even a century later.”

In September 2020, Turks from the Republic of Azerbaijan began military attacks against a small mountainous region — which the Turks call “Nagorno-Karabakh,” while Armenians know it as “Artsakh” — that is almost entirely populated by ethnic Armenians.