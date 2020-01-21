Local agencies receive share of $25 million in federal funds to address homlessness

RACINE — U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Secretary Ben Carson announced nearly $2.2 billion in grants last week to support thousands of local homeless assistance programs across the nation, including nearly $25 million across the State of Wisconsin to support homeless programs. HUD's Continuum of Care grants will provide critically needed support to approximately 6,593 local programs on the front lines, serving individuals and families experiencing homelessness. This was the first of two announcements of Continuum of Care awards.
Local recipients of the grant money and the amount they are receiving are:
- Homeless Assistance Leadership Organization, Inc. / A Place of My Own Housing Initiative, $392,734
- HOPES Center of Racine, INC / HOPES Center Rapid Rehousing, $103,189
- SAFE Haven of Racine, Inc. / SAFE Passage Housing Project, $66,058
- Women's Resource Center of Racine / Purple Ribbon, $63,819
- Homeless Assistance Leadership Organization, Inc./ Continuum of Care Planning Project FY2019, $47,412
"A safe, affordable place to call home is key when creating a path toward opportunity and self-sufficiency," said Secretary Carson in Ohio, where he made the funding announcement Jan. 14. "The grants awarded today help our partners on the ground to reduce homelessness in their communities and help our most vulnerable neighbors."
HUD Continuum of Care grant funding supports a broad array of interventions designed to assist individuals and families experiencing homelessness, particularly those living in places not meant for habitation, located in sheltering programs, or at imminent risk of becoming homeless. Each year, HUD serves more than a million people through emergency shelter, transitional, and permanent housing programs.
HUD continues to challenge state and local planning organizations called "Continuums of Care" to support their highest performing local programs that have proven most effective in meeting the needs of persons experiencing homelessness in their communities.
“Local agencies across Wisconsin have worked diligently to end homelessness resulting in nearly a 28.3% reduction in overall homelessness since 2010,” said HUD Midwest Regional Administrator Joseph P. Galvan. “We hope to keep the momentum going and are here to support agencies in their tireless efforts to end homelessness as we know it.”
“Returning to the community and stable housing is the goal when someone enters shelter. The individuals assisted in HALO’s A Place of My Own project would not be able to achieve housing stability without the case management and housing that is provided through this project. Individuals entering HALO’s project, as well as assistance through other CoC housing projects, are some of the most vulnerable individuals experiencing homelessness,” said Gai Lorenzen, Executive Director, Homeless Assistance Leadership Organization (HALO), the lead agency for the Racine Continuum of Care.
“Federal, state, and local partners must work together to end homelessness. This federal funding supports Racine’s efforts to help families and youth in need and increase access to shelter. Thank you to HUD’s Midwest Regional Administrator Galvan for focusing on these important issues,” said Wisconsin’s 1st Congressional District Representative Bryan Steil.
In 2019, most of the country experienced a combined decrease in homelessness but significant increases in unsheltered and chronic homelessness on the West Coast, particularly California and Oregon, offset those nationwide decreases, causing an overall increase in homelessness of 2.7 percent. HUD's 2019 Annual Homeless Assessment Report to Congress found that 567,715 persons experienced homelessness on a single night in 2019, an increase of 2.7 percent since 2018 but nearly 11 percent decline since 2010. The number of families with children experiencing homelessness declined 5 percent from 2018 and more than 32 percent since 2010. Local communities also reported a continuing trend in reducing veteran homelessness across the country—the number of veterans experiencing homelessness fell 2.1 percent since January 2018 and by 50 percent since 2010.