Local agencies receive share of $25 million in federal funds to address homlessness

HUD Continuum of Care grant funding supports a broad array of interventions designed to assist individuals and families experiencing homelessness, particularly those living in places not meant for habitation, located in sheltering programs, or at imminent risk of becoming homeless. Each year, HUD serves more than a million people through emergency shelter, transitional, and permanent housing programs.

HUD continues to challenge state and local planning organizations called "Continuums of Care" to support their highest performing local programs that have proven most effective in meeting the needs of persons experiencing homelessness in their communities.

“Local agencies across Wisconsin have worked diligently to end homelessness resulting in nearly a 28.3% reduction in overall homelessness since 2010,” said HUD Midwest Regional Administrator Joseph P. Galvan. “We hope to keep the momentum going and are here to support agencies in their tireless efforts to end homelessness as we know it.”