Loan proposed for St. Paul housing project, but staff say project needs tax credits

RACINE — Another low-income project is in the pipeline and is up for a loan from the city, but staff says it needs tax credits to move forward.
The goal with the "HOME" loan, which comes to the city via the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development, is to enhance the project's application for low-income tax credits after the group's application last year was denied, spurring a redesign of the project.
Scaled-down designs
St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, 1120 Grand Ave., in partnership with Brinshore Development of Northbrook, Ill., brought a proposal for an affordable housing project before the city's Loan Board of Review in October 2018.
The proposal, called St. Paul Commons, consisted of a two-story townhome structure on the south side of Carroll Street and a four-story multifamily structure on the north side of that street, just west of Center Street. It would have had a total of 63 two- and three-bedroom apartments.
The Loan Board and City Council approved a $350,000 community development block grant loan. But the project's application for low-income housing tax credits from Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority, or WHEDA, was denied.
The developers went back to the drawing board and have come back with a more modest proposal: 36 units of townhome-style housing with two- and three-bedroom apartments. One unit would be market-rate, 14 would be for households making up to 60% Area Median Income annually, 12 for 50% AMI and nine for 30% AMI.
Mayor Cory Mason has put forward a proposal to authorize a $250,000 HOME multifamily loan for the project. HOME funds are provided by the Department of Housing and Urban Development to states and municipalities to fund housing directives, including affordable housing projects.
The proposed loan would be repaid of 20 years at 1% interest.
The goal, according to Matt Rejc, the city's Neighborhood Services manager, is to enhance the project's application for low-income tax credits, which developers plan to re-submit to WHEDA before Dec. 6. Without those tax credits, Rejc said it would be very difficult for the project to move forward.
'Shovels in the ground'
This isn't St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church's first affordable housing project; the church built the 36-unit St. Paul Gardens Apartments, 1120 Center St., in 1991-92.
Over about three to five years in the late 1990s, St. Paul bought and razed several blighted properties in the neighborhood. Those acquisitions and demolition created a buildable area; the church now owns all of Carroll Street except for Wisconsin Plating Works, at the west end of that block at 931 Carroll St.
Bishop Lawrence Kirby, St. Paul's lead pastor, said Brinshore contacted the church about four years ago. In 2018, they received a CDBG loan of $350,000 for 20 years at 1% interest, but it was lower than their initial request of $600,000.
On Monday, the Finance and Personnel Committee voted to recommend approval of the proposal, but Committee Chair Q.A. Shakoor II said he wants to see some progress on the project.
"Do everything you can to make it happen," Shakoor said. "Let’s start getting some shovels in the ground."
The measure is supposed to be voted on at the next City Council meeting which is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Dec. 6 at City Hall, 730 Washington Ave., Room 205.
