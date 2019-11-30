Loan proposed for St. Paul housing project, but staff say project needs tax credits

RACINE — Another low-income project is in the pipeline and is up for a loan from the city, but staff says it needs tax credits to move forward.

The goal with the "HOME" loan, which comes to the city via the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development, is to enhance the project's application for low-income tax credits after the group's application last year was denied, spurring a redesign of the project.

Scaled-down designs

St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, 1120 Grand Ave., in partnership with Brinshore Development of Northbrook, Ill., brought a proposal for an affordable housing project before the city's Loan Board of Review in October 2018.

The proposal, called St. Paul Commons, consisted of a two-story townhome structure on the south side of Carroll Street and a four-story multifamily structure on the north side of that street, just west of Center Street. It would have had a total of 63 two- and three-bedroom apartments.

The Loan Board and City Council approved a $350,000 community development block grant loan. But the project's application for low-income housing tax credits from Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority, or WHEDA, was denied.