Reforms include CBD oil provision

Part of the reform would address laws regarding the use of CBD oil, which is made from marijuana and can be used to treat seizures in children and other medical conditions. Wisconsin law currently requires families to obtain a yearly certification by a physician to possess CBD oil.

Under the governor’s plan, a physician or practitioner — under the direction of a physician — can recommend the use of medical marijuana to alleviate symptoms related to medical conditions such as cancer, glaucoma, post-traumatic stress disorder, chronic pain, severe nausea and seizures.

“As a cancer survivor, I know the side effects of a major illness can make everyday tasks a challenge," Evers said. "People shouldn’t be treated as criminals for accessing a desperately-needed medication that can alleviate their suffering.”