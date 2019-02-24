RACINE COUNTY — Local law enforcement officials are concerned after Gov. Tony Evers’ announcement that his budget set to come out Thursday will include proposed marijuana legislation reforms.
Reform plans would include the legalization of medical marijuana, decriminalization of up to 25 grams of recreational marijuana, loosening of current cannabidiol laws and establishment of expungement procedures for those charged with marijuana possession of up to 25 grams who have completed their penalties.
“Just so the record is clear, I am opposed to legalization of marijuana for recreational purposes,” Racine County District Attorney Tricia Hanson said. “Are we willing to create a group of people in our community who, because they smoke marijuana on a regular basis, are less productive, fail to parent their children, and drive around impaired? Those are the problems we see here every day at the District Attorney’s Office.”
While the issue of medical marijuana had mixed reaction among local law enforcement, officials expressed fear that adoption of the decriminalization legislation could ultimately cause safety concerns for Wisconsin residents.
“It is a well-known and documented fact that drugs and crime go hand-in-hand,” Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said. “Crime will increase and the safety of our public will be at risk. People under the influence make bad choices. Batteries, burglaries, sexual assaults, domestic violence and impaired driving will all increase.”
Sturtevant Police Chief Sean Marschke cited a 2016 Society for the Study of Addiction report, which showed that the frequency of drivers in fatal crashes in Washington state who tested positive for THC alone — or in combination with alcohol or other drugs — increased 111 percent from the previous four-year average.
Washington, in 2012, became the first U.S. state to legalize recreational use of marijuana.
“The threat to public safety posed by marijuana-impaired driving on U.S. roadways is quickly becoming a major concern, partially due to the legalization of marijuana or ‘medical’ marijuana in many states,” Marschke said.
Marschke also pointed to a 2016 AAA Foundation Report, which states that one in four drivers in Colorado and Washington, where marijuana is legal, admit to driving within one hour of using the drug.
If the entirely of Evers’ plan came to fruition, Schmaling said the Sheriff’s Office would require additional impaired driver training for staff, something he said could cost the county nearly $78,000.
“The adverse effects of many substances, including marijuana, can be difficult to detect by law enforcement. There is no .08 blood alcohol concentration standard for proof of impairment,” Marschke said. “The threat to traffic safety must be a major consideration and cannot be overlooked.”
Decriminalization
The proposed reforms would decriminalize possession, manufacturing or distribution of marijuana for amounts of 25 grams or less, and would prevent local bodies from establishing separate ordinances or penalties for possession of less than 25 grams of marijuana.
An expungement procedure would also be established for those convicted of possessing, manufacturing or distributing less than 25 grams of marijuana.
Evers said the move would help address the social and racial justice aspect of marijuana use. “Too many people, often persons of color, spend time in our criminal justice system just for possessing small amounts of marijuana,” Evers said. “That doesn’t make our communities stronger or safer.”
The Sheriff’s Office reported that the county jail population on Tuesday was at 704 inmates. Of those inmates, less than 2 percent — 13 in total — were in custody for simple possession charges.
Hanson points to a THC Alternative Solutions Class developed by the Racine County District Attorney’s Office and the Racine County Human Services Department, which aims to divert first-, second- and occasional third-time marijuana offenders out of criminal court.
“We are trying to help people, especially young people, make better choices for themselves, rather than having them pay a ticket and continue to use,” Hanson said. “The police aren’t just arresting kids to make them criminals because they smoke marijuana.”
"Batteries, burglaries, sexual assaults, domestic violence and impaired driving will all increase.” What a load of BS. Straight out of Reefer Madness.
Sorry, your propaganda and fear-mongering only work on the dimmest bulbs.
Take medical cannabis and, even if it is "legal" in Wisconsin, the federal law still prohibits it. If your employer does business with the Federal Government, or is a supplier to a supplier to a supplier to the Federal Government and you test positive, you're out of a job.
