Living Well project surveying those with disabilities who have long-term care needs

MADISON — The Wisconsin Living Well project is reaching out to those with disabilities eligible for long-term care to participate in a survey about their experiences.

The project is utilizing a federal grant to improve the health, safety and connections to the community for people with disabilities eligible for long-term care, such as those who use Family Care, IRIS, Partnerships and the Children’s Long-Term supports.

Sally Flaschberger, the Living Well grant manager, said it is important that “people with disabilities know their rights and how to report abuse.”

She added there is also an effort underway to improve the state’s abuse and neglect reporting system.

“Please share your experiences so we can better understand how much people with disabilities are currently able to exercise their rights and learn ways to improve people’s safety,” Flashchberger concluded.

The survey is available at: surveymonkey.com/r/BPDDLivingWell.

People are encouraged to share with others who might be interested in completing the survey. The survey will remain open until the end of January 2022.

A hard copy of the survey is available at bit.ly/3zDZLBg and can be emailed to Sally.Flaschberger@wisconsin.gov.

Those with questions may also contact Flaschberger at that email address.

