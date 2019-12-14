Living on disability checks, having to move feels impossible for Mount Pleasant couple

MOUNT PLEASANT — “I’m scared,” Pam Walsh, 65, has said repeatedly over the past two weeks.
She’s scared for her own health, for the health of her husband, that they might become homeless.
The Walshes, for the moment, are caught in a Catch-22. They want out of their Franksville-area apartment, and their landlord says he’s willing to work with them, but the couple doesn’t have enough cash on hand to easily pay for a move. They’re stuck.
“I don’t know what to do. I don’t know where we’re going to live,” Pam said. “I don’t want to fix this house. I want out.”
Short on cash
Pam and Bill Walsh and their service dog, live at Villa Maria, a three-building apartment complex at the intersection of North Fancher Road (Highway H) and Northwestern Avenue (Highway K) — right across the street from Caledonia-Mount Pleasant Memorial Park. They’ve been there since the beginning of September.
They want to move, but that’s easier said than done, especially when you’re low-income. The Walshes get by thanks to disability checks.
They’ve asked to get their security deposit back from the landlord to help afford their next place, but the landlord said he can’t do that: it’s against policy to give the deposit back before the tenant vacates. Virtually no landlords are going to give back a deposit before the tenant moves out; if they were to give that money early, the landlord wouldn’t be protected against potential damages caused by the former renter.
“I told her (Pam) that if she felt more comfortable living in a different place, I would let her out of her lease without penalty,” the landlord, Joe Montemurro, president of Kenosha-based Professional Realty Associates, said in an email Wednesday. On Friday, the Walshes decided they would move out at the end of the month, and Montemurro allowed them to do so without penalty.
Earlier last week, Montemurro asked for them to make a decision as soon as possible so that he can start trying to find a new renter, and he was annoyed with them for calling the local government — his words were “She (Pam) has unnecessarily brought in to this matter the building inspector … and now the media.”
All that has only added stress to the Walshes’ situation, who simply want to move.
But without the cash on hand from the deposit, the Walshes don’t know how they’ll be able to find a new home.
Health complications
Bill’s doctor has advised that it might be a good idea for them to get out of their apartment ASAP.
They’re convinced it’s full of mold spores, which could be detrimental to the couple’s health — they both have epilepsy, among other health issues. “We were made for each other,” Pam jokes of their shared problems.
Pam first informed the landlord about suspected mold on Sept. 8, one week after they moved in, but Montemurro has continued to deny that there is any mold in the building. What Pam and Bill think is mold is actually just dirt, according to Montemurro.
A health inspection conducted on Dec. 3 uncovered some “dried fungal material” in the basement, but it is “not a health hazard,” according to the Central Racine County Health Department.
Mold is considered especially dangerous for people who have epilepsy or who use CPAP (continuous positive airway pressure) machines, like Bill does. “It is not medically safe for him to have mold exposure,” his nurse wrote in a Dec. 5 note.
The nurse, from Froedtert Hospital, said that if the mold can’t be 100% removed, then Bill should leave.
He has been having more seizures than normal, sometimes daily, his wife said. His medications have been upped in the past week.
“I’m fearful,” Pam said. “When a doctor tells me ‘Get out,’ that means your life is in danger.”
Still, not all of the Walshes’ terror has been justified.
Not clear cut
They were convinced the water was unsafe to drink. But it appears to be OK after a preliminary test, even though it took weeks of complaining for an inspection to take place.
Pam had reached out to the Racine Water Utility to check the water. But she lives in the Village of Mount Pleasant, a misunderstanding on Walsh’s part. She was told to call the village, which she did. But since Villa Maria’s water is supplied by private wells, the village said it can’t help. Pam called the state Department of Natural Resources, but was told to wait a week because the water supply specialist was going to be deer hunting. This was in mid-November.
“I probably wouldn’t drink it (the water in your home) until you know what’s in it,” she was told by a DNR employee in a voicemail. The Walshes have been drinking bottled water since.
When the water supply specialist returned from his trip, the Walshes’ complaint was finally passed onto the Central Racine County Health Department.
The Health Department collected a few samples on Dec. 3 and ran tests; the initial results of which show no traceable amounts of E. coli or coliform, a pair of dangerous strains of bacteria.
“They’re doing this,” Bill said, miming the twiddling of his thumbs. “They’re just passing the ball.”
Montemurro had a different take on the inspection: “He (the inspector) came to view the property. He thought the property was in generally very good condition — we just had all new roofs and siding put on this past year — and asked us to make the repairs. All repairs were promptly made, as we always do. There was no citation, no formal action. The building inspector knows we maintain the property well, and the requested repairs were minor and normal maintenance.”
Pam said they are still waiting on the water tests to be completed; there’s a couple more infectants the State Laboratory of Hygiene is still testing for. They won’t know the results for another few days at least, she said.
The Walshes plan to continue buying bottled water until they know for sure if the water is safe.
“We want to know, when we come home every night, that this place is safe,” Pam said. “I can’t afford any more diseases.”
No rent withholding in Mount Pleasant
Pam wanted to find out how to withhold rent in case the issues she was alleging persisted.
She had heard about Racine’s new RENTS program, one tenet of which makes it easier for tenants to withhold rent from their landlords while waiting for repairs — a problem that plagues many city tenants; more than a third of Racine’s homes are renter-occupied.
Pam called the mayor’s office, thinking RENTS applied to the whole county, but was told she didn’t have access to it.
So she called Mount Pleasant, but withholding rent/rent abatement isn’t legal locally there. It’s technically legal on the state level, but there’s no established process for doing so.
Wisconsin’s Tenant Resource Center describes the law like this: “Yes! You can reduce your rent if there are big health/safety issues in your apartment! But we have no idea how you should make that happen.”
The Journal Times asked the village, via email, “if Mount Pleasant has ever considered instituting or allowing rent abatement.” Village Administrator Maureen Murphy replied: “Not at this time.”
