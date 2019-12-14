Living on disability checks, having to move feels impossible for Mount Pleasant couple

“I told her (Pam) that if she felt more comfortable living in a different place, I would let her out of her lease without penalty,” the landlord, Joe Montemurro, president of Kenosha-based Professional Realty Associates, said in an email Wednesday. On Friday, the Walshes decided they would move out at the end of the month, and Montemurro allowed them to do so without penalty.

Earlier last week, Montemurro asked for them to make a decision as soon as possible so that he can start trying to find a new renter, and he was annoyed with them for calling the local government — his words were “She (Pam) has unnecessarily brought in to this matter the building inspector … and now the media.”

All that has only added stress to the Walshes’ situation, who simply want to move.

But without the cash on hand from the deposit, the Walshes don’t know how they’ll be able to find a new home.

Health complications

Bill’s doctor has advised that it might be a good idea for them to get out of their apartment ASAP.

They’re convinced it’s full of mold spores, which could be detrimental to the couple’s health — they both have epilepsy, among other health issues. “We were made for each other,” Pam jokes of their shared problems.