Lives lost to COVID | Waterford barber created a local institution just like Floyd on 'The Andy Griffith Show'

WATERFORD — It was like a scene from that TV classic, “The Andy Griffith Show.” Since the early 1960s, folks made their way over to Glenn Collins’ barbershop not just for haircuts, but to socialize with neighbors and to catch up on the latest news.

Collins turned his small red-colored shop at 306 E. Main St. into a favorite local hangout that resembled the fictional Floyd’s Barbershop of “Andy Griffith” fame.

Norm Nelson recalls getting his first haircut there as a child. Forty years later, Nelson has never gone to any barber other than Collins, who greeted customers with a relaxing atmosphere and a warm smile.

“He was more than just a barber,” Nelson said. “He was a really good friend.”

After nearly six decades as a Waterford business owner and civic-minded citizen, Glenn Collins died Dec. 18 at age 83 of complications from COVID-19.

Family members say Collins had no serious health problems previously, and he had taken precautions to avoid COVID-19. But he got sick shortly before Thanksgiving and soon landed in the hospital.

“It just happened so fast,” said his wife, Shirley Collins. “I don’t know what we could’ve done differently.”