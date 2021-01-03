Lives lost to COVID | Waterford barber created a local institution just like Floyd on 'The Andy Griffith Show'

WATERFORD — It was like a scene from that TV classic, “The Andy Griffith Show.” Since the early 1960s, folks made their way over to Glenn Collins’ barbershop not just for haircuts, but to socialize with neighbors and to catch up on the latest news.
Collins turned his small red-colored shop at 306 E. Main St. into a favorite local hangout that resembled the fictional Floyd’s Barbershop of “Andy Griffith” fame.
Norm Nelson recalls getting his first haircut there as a child. Forty years later, Nelson has never gone to any barber other than Collins, who greeted customers with a relaxing atmosphere and a warm smile.
“He was more than just a barber,” Nelson said. “He was a really good friend.”
After nearly six decades as a Waterford business owner and civic-minded citizen, Glenn Collins died Dec. 18 at age 83 of complications from COVID-19.
Family members say Collins had no serious health problems previously, and he had taken precautions to avoid COVID-19. But he got sick shortly before Thanksgiving and soon landed in the hospital.
“It just happened so fast,” said his wife, Shirley Collins. “I don’t know what we could’ve done differently.”
Loved Waterford and its people
Born in South Dakota in 1937, Glenn Collins grew up in the central Wisconsin village of Westfield. Two years after graduating from Westfield High School, he married Shirley, his high school sweetheart.
Collins then graduated from barber school. When he and Shirley learned that a vacant barbershop was for sale in Downtown Waterford, they purchased it in 1962 and resettled in the small Racine County community.
“He loved the people,” his wife said. “He loved the town.”
The couple raised two sons and a daughter in Waterford.
Working days in Oak Creek at manufacturer PPG Industries Inc., Collins operated his barbershop as a side gig. When he retired from PPG in 1999, he was able to fully enjoy his shop at 306 E. Main St.
He filled the place with collectibles and memorabilia, much of it reflecting his passion for his favorite baseball team: the Philadelphia Phillies.
Collins coached his sons in Little League Baseball. He also was active in his church, the Lions Club and local government, serving two terms on the Waterford Village Board.
His son, Mark Collins, remembers his father as an honest person who cared about others. Mark often watched his father give free haircuts and visit nursing homes to offer haircuts to the elderly residents.
“He liked everybody,” Mark Collins said, “and everybody liked him.”
Waterford Village President Don Houston said the barbershop grew into a local institution. On many days, crowds of people could be seen huddled inside, talking and laughing.
“It’s kind of part of Waterford,” Houston said. “It’s always — you just expect it to be there.”
When the COVID-19 pandemic hit last spring, Collins closed up shop temporarily in compliance with state safeguards aimed at controlling the virus. When he reopened a couple of months later, he disinfected the business regularly and insisted on customers wearing face masks.
In his spare time, he enjoyed swimming and exercising and staying in shape.
A quick downturn for a good man’
A few days before Thanksgiving, Collins began experiencing sinus trouble. The next day, he tested positive for COVID-19, and doctors instructed him to stay in bed and rest.
His symptoms worsened, and he was admitted to a hospital Dec. 3 with COVID-related pneumonia.
His family praised the efforts of doctors and nurses at Waukesha Memorial Hospital in Waukesha. Still, they struggle with how quickly a healthy man, even in his 80s, succumbed to the upper respiratory virus.
“It’s like a bad dream,” his son said. “You wake up every morning and ask, ‘Did this really happen?’”
Collins’ family is uncertain what will happen to the old barbershop. They are planning a memorial service and a celebration of his life once the COVID-19 pandemic has eased and public gatherings are safe again.
Shirley Collins said many people in the community have expressed a desire to pay tribute to her husband.
“Waterford lost a good man,” she said. “And I’m sure they know that.”