Live theatre is back: Over Our Head Players opens 30th season with new one-woman show
OVER OUR HEAD PLAYERS

Sixth Street Theatre, The Lady With All The Answers

"The Lady With All The Answers" is showing this weekend and until Aug. 28 at Sixth Street Theatre, 318 Sixth St., in Downtown Racine.

 Diana Panuncial

RACINE — The crew at Over Our Head Players counted the days.

“For 530 days, the seats in Sixth Street Theatre have been empty … For 530 days, you have supported us by writing kind messages, watching online productions, and graciously donating,” read a post from the OOHP’s Facebook on Friday.

But those 530 days are over. In the same post, OOHP announced it was officially back with its first production, “The Lady With All The Answers,” kicking off its 30th season on Friday night at Sixth Street Theatre, 318 Sixth St., in Downtown Racine. The return show is at 8 p.m.

Melissa Hughes Ernest

Melissa Hughes Ernest

Nicholas Hoyt, playing Dan Henniman, and Melissa Hughes Ernest, playing Iris Henniman, rehearse a scene from the Over Our Head Players' produc…

“The Lady” is a one-woman show starring Melissa Hughes Ernest as Ann Landers, a real-life advice columnist from the 1950s. The show follows Landers, who has given relationship advice to romantics of all ages, as she deals with a heartbreak of her own.

“We have a fantastic show for you, the stage is set, the drinks are cold, and the famous popcorn is hot and fresh,” the post continued. “When the lights come up at 8pm, there is only one thing that we need... you.”

The next play by OOHP, “Nixon’s Nixon,” a historical dramedy, is to run from Sept. 17 to Oct. 2.

Andrew Jorgensen of Opera Theatre of St. Louis, finds optimism as opera innovates to reach audiences during the time of COVID-19.

“The Lady” is showing this weekend and following weekends until Aug. 28. On Fridays, the 8 p.m. showing and tickets cost $18. On Saturdays, the 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. showings are $18. On Sundays, the 2:30 p.m. is $17.

For a full list of showings and to purchase tickets, visit overourheadplayers.org.

Out on the Town: Racine Theatre Guild's "Stairway To The Stage" unveiled

After planning, fund-raising and construction, the Racine Theatre Guild's "Stairway To The Stage" renovation is a reality. On Sept. 15 an official ribbon-cutting and reception was enjoyed by the donors, board and officials at 2519 Northwestern Ave.

There is a new front entrance and safer, more accessible stairways. There is also a large beautiful new patio.

According to Theatre Guild Managing/Artistic Director Doug Instenes, "Because of the years of generous support from SC Johnson Company, Foundation and the family, the Theatre Guild is pleased to name the SC Johnson Patio in their honor."

The photos are by Armin Clobes and were submitted by the Theatre Guild.

If you have a fundraiser or community event that The Journal Times should feature, please email stephanie.jones@journaltimes.com. Photos should be sent to jtassets@gmail.com.

1 of 13
