 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Live music will be back on Monument Square. Here's the 2021 lineups for each Downtown Racine concert series
0 comments
alert top story
MONUMENT SQUARE

Live music will be back on Monument Square. Here's the 2021 lineups for each Downtown Racine concert series

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Craig Matteson

Craig Matteson performs at one of the musical events on Monument Square in Downtown Racine.

 Carl Matteson

RACINE — Local musicians will soon call Downtown Racine’s Monument Square a stage again.

This year’s lineups for Music on the Monument on Fridays and Saturday Sounds on the Square have been announced.

The concerts are free and open to the public. All concerts are from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The events are hosted by Downtown Racine Corp.

Here is the full lineup:

Music on the Monument, Fridays

June 25:

  • Identity Crisis (‘80s Rock)

July 2:

  • The Fourcast (Acoustic Rock)

July 9:

  • Touch of Gray (Classic Rock)

July 16:

  • Matthew Haeffel (Contemporary/Original)

July 23:

  • Chicken Grease (Funk/R&B)

July 30:

  • High Stakes Band (R&B/Soul)

Aug. 6:

  • Ghosts in the Gravel (Acoustic Rock)

Aug. 13:

  • Nick Ramsey & The Family (Poetic Hip-Hop)

Aug. 20:

  • The Jimmy LeRose Band (Classic Rock)

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Aug. 27:

  • The Eddie Muniz Project (Jazz)

Saturday Sounds on the Square

June 19: The Stephen Hull Experience

  • (Blues/Rock)

June 26:

  • Yves Francois Rocambu Jazz (Jazz)

July 10:

  • Earthmother (Jam Rock)

July 17:

  • Bullfrog (Jam Rock)

July 24:

  • Rocky Rose (Contemporary/Original)

July 31:

  • Mean Jake (Classic Rock/Country Blues)

Aug. 7:

  • Squad 51 (Classic Rock)

Aug. 14:

  • Mesnard Location (Classic Rock)

Aug. 21:

  • Full Flavor (Classic Rock/Latin Rock)

Aug. 28:

  • Fender Benders (Classic/Guitar Rock)
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Sheriff's car John Dillinger stole returns to Indiana 87 years after his jailbreak

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Rosy Petri | A Racine native textile artist stitches African-American experiences into history
Local News

Rosy Petri | A Racine native textile artist stitches African-American experiences into history

  • 5 min to read

“I want black artists, black creators, black culture-bearers to also be remembered as creative and for their thoughtful leadership,” said Rosy Petri, a Racine native textile artist whose work is currently on display at the Racine Art Museum. “Having a creative practice is almost like having a spiritual practice; it’s really centering. It puts you within the constellation of now.”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News