Live music will be back on Monument Square. Here's the 2021 lineups for each Downtown Racine concert series

RACINE — Local musicians will soon call Downtown Racine’s Monument Square a stage again.
This year’s lineups for Music on the Monument on Fridays and Saturday Sounds on the Square have been announced.
The concerts are free and open to the public. All concerts are from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
The events are hosted by Downtown Racine Corp.
Here is the full lineup:
Music on the Monument, Fridays
June 25:
- Identity Crisis (‘80s Rock)
July 2:
- The Fourcast (Acoustic Rock)
July 9:
- Touch of Gray (Classic Rock)
July 16:
- Matthew Haeffel (Contemporary/Original)
July 23:
- Chicken Grease (Funk/R&B)
July 30:
- High Stakes Band (R&B/Soul)
Aug. 6:
- Ghosts in the Gravel (Acoustic Rock)
Aug. 13:
- Nick Ramsey & The Family (Poetic Hip-Hop)
Aug. 20:
- The Jimmy LeRose Band (Classic Rock)
Aug. 27:
- The Eddie Muniz Project (Jazz)
Saturday Sounds on the Square
June 19: The Stephen Hull Experience
- (Blues/Rock)
June 26:
- Yves Francois Rocambu Jazz (Jazz)
July 10:
- Earthmother (Jam Rock)
July 17:
- Bullfrog (Jam Rock)
July 24:
- Rocky Rose (Contemporary/Original)
July 31:
- Mean Jake (Classic Rock/Country Blues)
Aug. 7:
- Squad 51 (Classic Rock)
Aug. 14:
- Mesnard Location (Classic Rock)
Aug. 21:
- Full Flavor (Classic Rock/Latin Rock)
Aug. 28:
- Fender Benders (Classic/Guitar Rock)