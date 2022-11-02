Live in Racine but want a book in Beloit? Library merger streamlines service in three-county region

ROCHESTER — Libraries from Racine to Beloit are being consolidated in a first-of-its-kind merger that could become a statewide model for increased efficiency and better service.

State officials have approved a merger of the Lakeshores Library System and Arrowhead Library System, two neighboring groups that together serve a combined 22 libraries in southeastern Wisconsin.

State approval represents the final hurdle for a consolidation that will create the new Prairie Lakes Library System, serving a combined 280,000 library patrons in the counties of Racine, Walworth and Rock.

Scheduled to take effect Jan. 1, the consolidation will make it possible for library borrowers to access books and other materials from any facility within the three-county region. It also will streamline operations in a way that could allow libraries to cut costs and introduce new services.

"It puts us in a really good position to reinvent ourselves," said Steve Ohs, director of the Lakeshores system.

Based in Rochester, the Lakeshores system includes the Racine Public Library and four others in Racine County, plus 10 more in Walworth County. The Arrowhead system, based in Milton, includes seven libraries in Beloit, Janesville and elsewhere in Rock County.

Beloit Public Library director Nick Dimassis said the efficiency of the new consolidated system means, for example, that librarians do not have to acquire book titles if those titles already are available elsewhere in the network.

Instead, those library officials can redirect their resources and look for new ways to serve the community and improve their facilities, Dimassis said.

"I think it's wonderful," he said of the merger. "It shows libraries are thinking ahead."

The merger comes after more than a year of study, negotiation and preparation by officials of the two neighboring Lakeshores and Arrowhead systems.

State officials who help to fund libraries and have been urging consolidation for years say that creation of the new Prairie Lakes Library System will likely cause other libraries throughout the state to consider similar moves for efficiency and improvement.

Ben Miller, library services director for the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, said the successful consolidation already is sparking interest among other library directors.

"I know they're watching," Miller said.

The Department of Public Instruction supervises all public libraries in the state, in addition to overseeing public schools.

DPI officials announced their approval of the Prairie Lakes Library System on Monday, and word spread quickly at the Wisconsin Library Association's annual conference, which is going on this week in Lake Geneva.

Lakeshores libraries serve a total of 108,804 members in Racine County and another 47,654 in Walworth County. Arrowhead libraries serve 126,259 throughout Rock County.

Walter Burkhalter, director of the Fontana Public Library in Walworth County, said he has been anxious to see the consolidation move forward.

"I think it's a great idea," he said. "It's been a long time coming."

Racine Public Library director Angela Zimmermann called the merger "momentous," saying she has no reservations about becoming part of the new Prairie Lakes alliance.

"This will allow the new system to further pool our resources together, be more fiscally responsible and better serve the member libraries and the patrons of those libraries," Zimmermann said.

The consolidation also involves libraries in Burlington, Union Grove, Waterford, Lake Geneva, Williams Bay, Elkhorn, Genoa City, Darien, Sharon, Delavan, Edgerton, Clinton, Evansville and Orfordville.

The libraries will remain independent with their own governing boards and local staff. But they will be supported by a single consolidated system maintaining critical back-office support, including catalogue software, other information technology, shipping of books and other materials between locations and consulting for youth services and other needs.

Officials say it is the first time that such a merger of library systems in Wisconsin has occurred voluntarily, as opposed to resulting from an emergency.

Wisconsin currently has 16 regional systems with a combined 380 public libraries statewide. The libraries are funded through a combination of state appropriations and local support.

Mergers took place many years ago after a breakup of the struggling Mid-Wisconsin Library System, which had been serving Dodge, Jefferson and Washington counties. Neighboring systems assumed responsibility for different parts of the failed Mid-Wisconsin system.

The Lakeshores-Arrowhead consolidation is different because it is happening voluntarily between systems that wanted to create a better arrangement — not respond to a crisis.

"It's really the first time we're seeing any of these systems joining organically," Miller said.

Officials with the Lakeshores and Arrowhead systems already had a cooperative relationship when they agreed last year to consider a full-scale merger. A joint committee studied the idea and recommended consolidation this summer.

The boards of both library systems then approved the merger, which also won required endorsements from the county boards in Racine, Walworth and Rock counties.

State regulators gave their approval this week when they signed off on an operating plan for the new Prairie Lakes system, which will receive an estimated $1.3 million in state aid effective Jan. 1. That is how much the two merging systems received from the state each year combined.

Ohs said officials plan to maintain the Lakeshores office in Rochester and the Arrowhead office in Milton for the first year, then to consider establishing one office for the combined system.

Ohs is working out details of the merger in partnership with Steve Platteter, his counterpart director in the Arrowhead system.

Calling the consolidation historic for Wisconsin libraries, Ohs said he is grateful to the joint committee members, board members and county officials who had the vision and courage to embrace change and move "into the unknown together."

"I'm just incredibly happy how things turned out," he said. "It feels wonderful and surreal and exciting."