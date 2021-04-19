Littleport Brewing (kind of) opens as Racine's second microbrewery

RACINE — Christine Flynn wasn't expecting her new microbrewery to be open when she got back from the grocery store Saturday evening. The soft opening for Littleport Brewing Company was supposed to be April 22. But, it's been such a long time coming, Flynn's husband, Mark, couldn't wait to get the neon "OPEN" sign turned on.

The microbrewery at 214 Third St., co-owned by the Flynns, had only just passed the state inspection on April Fool's Day (no joke) and received its brewer's permit last week.

On Friday, a few people sipped beers around the marble bar top. Two of them, a couple who had just moved to Racine from California, wandered in after Christine as the sun set Friday, unaware of how serendipitous the opening was.