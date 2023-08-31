RACINE — Roles in Racine Theatre Guild’s production of “Disney’s The Little Mermaid” and the Signature Spotlight concert “Spooktacular” are up for grabs.

“The Little Mermaid” auditions will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16 and from 5-9 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17, at RTG, 2519 Northwestern Ave. “Spooktacular” auditions are scheduled for 5:30-9 p.m. Monday, Sept. 18.

Adults and children ages 10 and older are needed for roles in “The Little Mermaid.”

More information about role requirements can be found at www.racinetheatre.org/audition/. Individuals of all ethnicities, backgrounds and levels of experience are invited to audition.

Those interested in auditioning must sign-up for an hour time slot by calling 262-633-4218 or emailing boxoffice@racinetheatre.org.

Prospective cast members also will need to bring sheet music and sing a prepared song for the audition. An accompanist will be provided. Tape recordings or unaccompanied singing are not permitted.

Those auditioning also will be shown choreography and asked perform a dance.

Scripts may be checked out in advance from the box office with a $10 deposit, which will be refunded when the script is returned.

“The Little Mermaid” will go into rehearsal in October and will be performed weekends Dec. 8–17, with additional daytime outreach performances.

“Spooktacular” will be performed at 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21.

Director Robert Kroes is looking for a diverse group of eight singers, ages 18 and older, for this cabaret.

All performers will be auditioning as soloists, but may be paired for duets.

Singers of all experience levels and backgrounds are welcome to audition.

Those auditioning should prepare two selections from a range of styles: musical theatre, pop, jazz, classical in a spooky, Halloween style.

All songs should be performance ready, and performers should be prepared to sing 32 bar cuts of the pieces in keys that best reflect their voice type.

Singers must bring in sheet music and an accompanist will be provided. No acapella or tracks will be allowed.

Those interested in auditioning must sign-up for a 10-minute time slot by calling 262-633-4218.

Cast and crew members are not required to be vaccinated. However, vaccinations are encouraged.

For more information, visit www.racinetheatre.org.