Breaking
Listen to episode 3 of 'Belle City' podcast: Looking back on 10 years
RACINE — With the Foxconn Technology Group building a facility in Mount Pleasant, and several different business developments in Downtown Racine, the City of Racine and Racine County as a whole are getting a lot of attention for mostly positive reasons.
Ten years ago, Racine was in the spotlight for different reasons.
On the 10-year anniversary of former Racine Gary Becker’s arrest, The Journal Times visited with some of the individuals who were key players in moving the city past that trying time.
To tell the story, The Journal Times recorded a podcast called “Belle City” that tells the behind the scenes story of how the City of Racine made it through the turn of events and how people feel looking back on that time a decade later.
Today, The Journal Times releases the third and final episode of the Belle City podcast. The podcast can be found by searching “Belle City podcast” at journaltimes.com.
‘The biggest crisis’
After Becker was arrested, city officials scrambled to find the best way to move forward.
David Maack, City Council president at the time, became acting mayor.
Rob Weber, then-city attorney, helped put together a succession plan that eventually lead to then-Alderman Tom Friedel being appointed interim mayor by the City Council.
“That was probably the biggest crisis that the city had faced,” Maack said. “It’s hard to believe it’s been that long, it seems like it was just yesterday … relationships were damaged as a result of this. None of us will be the same again.”
Maack said he remembers the year before he went on a trip to Zapotlanejo, Mexico with other city officials, including Becker, to visit Racine’s sister city.
“It was a really good trip and we made a lot of memories,” Maack said. “And then within a year, some of those relationships would never be the same.”
Weber stayed on as city attorney for a few more years until moving into private practice.
“What some people fail to realize was just how popular Mayor Becker was,” Weber said adding those events happened against the backdrop of the 2008 recession. “The city’s outlook was very positive … it was an exciting place to be here, despite the economy at the time.”
Proud to serve
Weber also hadn’t realized that 10 years had passed saying “time has gone by so fast.”
“I just have the greatest hopes right now, with Foxconn and what’s happening with developers coming in and the city looks better to me, than it has in the last 40 years,” Weber said.
Weber looks back at this time in the city’s history with a feeling of pride because of how people responded.
“Looking back, I’m really proud of the efforts by all of the city employees at that time,” Weber said. “Their ability to bounce back from this, almost seamlessly, from this crisis kind of set the stage for where we are now.”
Weber said he is excited about where the city is now and its prospects for the future.
“I really think that, that peaceful, efficient transition really set the stage for everything that happened later,” Weber said. “It was a trying time, but looking back at it, I’m actually glad I was a part of it. Everybody wants to know how they’re going to react to a crisis … I’m really proud at the way everyone handled everything.”
In December, The Journal Times reached out to Becker who said he’s been “trying to keep a low profile” since he’s been out of prison.
Becker is interested to see how development continues with the area, particularly with Foxconn.
“Time will tell,” Becker said. “I think obviously it’s going to help the region a great deal. What the long-term lasting effect, is it worth it? I’ll be honest, I don’t think anyone is smart enough to tell you the answer ... we don’t know.”
After John Dickert was elected during a special election he asked Friedel to be his city administrator.
“It was a busy eight years after that for me, my whole life changed,” Friedel said. “This is my hometown. I was proud I got a chance to serve like that, I was proud to be administrator for those eight years.”
Reflecting back on that time, Friedel said: “Politics is interesting… there’s always things going on.”
“I’m a little jealous that we’re finally crossing some paths and development is starting to occur,” Friedel said. “We plowed a lot of ground. We got things cleaned up now they’re finally starting to grow, it’s exciting.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.