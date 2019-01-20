Breaking
Listen to 'Belle City' episode 2: 'What do we do now?'
RACINE — Ten years removed from an embarrassing scandal that shocked Racine residents, former Mayor Gary Becker is trying to “keep a low profile.”
“I’m working, doing fine, staying busy,” Becker said. “That’s about it.”
The Journal Times contacted Becker late last month to see if he wanted to comment on the 10-year anniversary of his arrest for soliciting an underage girl, an incident that drove him from office, but he declined to comment further.
In January 2009, Becker’s profile was anything but low.
On the 10-year anniversary of this stunning event, The Journal Times visited with some of the individuals who were key players in moving the city past that trying time.
To tell the story, The Journal Times recorded a podcast that tells the behind the scenes story of how the City of Racine made it through the turn of events and how people feel looking back on that time a decade later.
Today, The Journal Times releases the second episode of the Belle City podcast. The third and final episode will be released on Jan. 28. The podcast can be found by searching Belle City podcast at journaltimes.com
Stepping back in time
On Jan. 13, 2009, Becker was arrested on disturbing sex charges and city officials were being pressured by the public to remove Becker from office.
Days after his arrest, Becker had not resigned from office.
Then-City Attorney Rob Weber reached out to then-City Alderman Tom Friedel, who was a friend of Becker’s, to see if he could talk with him.
“He’d been communicating with Gary’s attorney, and said ‘I think if you go talk to Gary, with his attorney, perhaps you can convince him that it’s in everyone’s best interest for him to resign,’” Friedel said.
As more information was being released about the arrest and nature of the charges, Friedel realized there needed to be a change in the mayor’s office.
“It became pretty obvious by then that this was an accurate arrest and he was going to be prosecuted for it,” Friedel said.
Friedel set up the meeting with Becker and his attorney, “and the three of us just sat down and talked.”
A few days later, Friedel said, he received a call from Becker saying he was going to resign. He did so on the afternoon of Jan. 20.
Filling the interim position
Now with Becker out of office, the City Council had to decide how to appoint a successor. That was easier said than done.
“We had never encountered anything like this,” Weber said. “My office was researching the due-process requirements in the event that there had to be a hearing. We were waiting to see what other implications there might have been, but due to the nature of the charges, there wasn’t anything the city had to investigate.”
At the time, the city statues had not been updated with a specific procedure to appoint an interim mayor.
“There were no clear guidelines,” Weber said.
It more simply stated that the City Council could appoint an interim mayor but there was no direction as to how to do that or who it should appoint.
Friedel said he remembers thinking: “What do we do now?”
Then-City Council President David Maack, who was acting mayor during this time, remembers the City Council having to figure out the next steps in real time.
“That really wasn’t codified at the time that this all happened,” Maack said. “The council had to sit down and chart how to proceed with that and we had several different options.”
While the City Council was figuring out how to fill the mayor’s office, a special election was called and people were lining up to be the new mayor.
“I was a little surprised at some of my colleagues that announced they were going to be candidates for mayor,” Friedel said. “All of a sudden we have 11 people, 10 people who wanted to be mayor. It was a little surprising for me.”
The City Council did decide that whomever was going to be interim mayor, that person should take himself out of the running in the special election.
Friedel was contemplating his own run for mayor. But after a lot of time to think it over and discuss it with his family, Friedel decided he wasn’t going to run for mayor but he would be open to the interim mayor position.
The other members of the City Council appointed Friedel interim mayor.
Weber said Friedel “immediately took control and righted the ship.”
It wouldn’t be long before the city was hit again with another, unrelated issue.
City Administrator
The city administrator position was created in 2003 and it was intended to help the city departments move smoothly but also to keep an eye on improving things in the city for the future.
Becker was the first mayor to hire a city administrator.
Less than two weeks into Friedel’s time as interim mayor, City Administrator Ben Hughes resigned after having been accused of discrimination in City Hall.
“That one was one that I didn’t see coming,” Friedel said looking back at that time. “(Hughes) was battling that … he felt that he couldn’t be effective with these things going on around him, so he resigned. Yeah, that was a surprise.”
Perhaps no public official knew the city administrator position better than Friedel.
As an alderman, Friedel helped write the job description for the position and was part of the committee to make recommendations to hire the first administrator.
When Hughes resigned, Friedel said the city contacted a third-party consultant to help find candidates to be the next city administrator, who would be hired by whomever won the special election.
“The idea was by the time the mayor was elected, we would have someone, or at least some people, for him to look at and choose,” Friedel said.
Voters in the May 5 special election chose John Dickert to be the next mayor of Racine.
Dickert then asked Friedel to be his city administrator.
As with deciding if he wanted to be mayor, Friedel spent a lot of time thinking and discussing with his family if he should be the city administrator and eventually he said yes.
“It gave me a chance to work full time at something that I’d been doing part time for 20 years,” Friedel said.
Some people look back at the time of Becker’s arrest and resignation and wonder where the city could be if things had gone differently.
“We had momentum going, and when this happened everything kind of came to a stop,” Maack said. “We had some major projects that were starting to pop and if Gary (Becker) would have been able to continue to see those through, would they have been successful? Or the fact that the economy was taking a downturn would have affected them? We’ll never know the answer to that.”
Some people look back with pride at how city officials and staff stepped up to the plate.
“I can’t emphasize this enough, the city was lucky to have other leadership that it did,” Weber said. “As we know from history, a crisis often calls out the best in everyone left standing, and I think that’s what happened in this case.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.