List of the 50 known Racine County servicemen who died during the Vietnam War

Remembering Racine's fallen

A woman places a flower under the name of someone from Racine who died in the Vietnam War during Friday's opening ceremony of the Racine appearance of the Moving Wall, a replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., in May 2019.

 ADALBERTO ALMEIDA, For The Journal Times

Here is a list of the 50 known Racine County servicemen who died during the Vietnam War. The list gives their home of record when they joined the armed forces and the date of their death or disappearance, as reported by The Journal Times in 1992.

  1. Gilbert R. Nickerson, Racine, Aug. 18, 1965.
  2. Dennis D. Rutowski, Waterford, Nov. 8, 1965.
  3. Robert I. Bush, Racine, June 8, 1966.
  4. Anthony G. Calverley, Racine, July 15, 1966.
  5. William J. Rohan, Elmwood Park, Sept. 23, 1966.
  6. John C. Mercier, Racine, Dec. 8, 1966.
  7. Dell C. Geise, Burlington, Jan 26, 1967.
  8. Robert V. Bair, Rochester, Feb. 2, 1967.
  9. Lavoughn H. Folkers, Racine, Feb. 28, 1967.
  10. James McWhorter, Racine, May 21, 1967.
  11. Lawrence A. Williamson, Sturtevant, May 21, 1967.
  12. James L. Boehler, Racine, Aug. 21, 1967.
  13. Johnny D. Sanderson, Burlington, Sept. 27, 1967.
  14. Paul W. Wahler Jr., Racine, Nov. 18, 1967.
  15. James G. Riley, Racine, Dec. 11, 1967.
  16. Timothy J. Kennedy, Burlington, Dec. 26, 1967.
  17. Thomas P. Moore, Racine, Racine, Jan. 3, 1968.
  18. Donald W. Allen Jr., Waterford, Feb. 2, 1968.
  19. David A. Cramer, Burlington, Feb. 22, 1968.
  20. Clayton J. Theyerl, Racine, Feb. 25, 1968.
  21. Richard J. O'Hare, Racine, March 6, 1968.
  22. Kenneth W. Haakenson, Racine, March 13, 1968.
  23. William H. Harff, Racine, April 28, 1968.
  24. Steven J. Layton, Racine, May 1, 1968.
  25. Roberto Sanchez, Racine, May 2, 1968.
  26. James DeGroot, May 6, 1968.
  27. Kenneth W. Arnold, Racine, May 9, 1968.
  28. Thomas J. Blackman, Racine, May 10, 1968.
  29. Carl F. Burdick, Racine, May 10, 1968.
  30. George Martinez, May 14, 1968.
  31. Nicholas Leone Jr., Kansasville, Aug. 14, 1968.
  32. Robert H. Hering, Burlington, Aug. 19, 1968.
  33. Charles A. Johnson, Racine, Sept. 11, 1968.
  34. Joseph Hernandez Jr., Racine, Nov. 19, 1968.
  35. Edward A. Morrison, Kansasville, Dec. 22, 1968.
  36. Herbert H. Stober, Rochester, March 19, 1969.
  37. Andrew L. Presley Jr., Racine, March 23, 1969.
  38. Walter L. LaMarr, Sturtevant, Feb. 25, 1969.
  39. Keith N. Miller, Racine, April 8, 1969.
  40. Michael J. Verhaeghe, Racine, April 9. 1969.
  41. Jerry A. Garrick, Burlington, April 2, 1969.
  42. Patrick R. McClure, Racine, May 11, 1969.
  43. Gary L. Gillard, Racine, May 15, 1969.
  44. Dennis Tuinstra, Racine, June 2, 1969.
  45. Gary E. Brunner, Racine, June 23, 1969.
  46. Michael E. Young, Racine, Nov. 11, 1969.
  47. David W. Delaat, Racine, June 11, 1970.
  48. Thomas J. Roberts, Burlington, Aug. 22, 1970.
  49. James M. Benicek, Racine, Sept. 29, 1970.
  50. Gary J. Fiedler, Racine, April 15, 1971.

Original source: The Racine County Veterans Service Office and Memorial Hall.

