List of GoFundMe pages set up to benefit those displaced by Anthony Lane apartment fire

The Maples

If you were to stand in the basement of what had been The Maples on Anthony Lane today, you'd be able to clearly see the sky, with most of the roof having been consumed by the fire. The building is considered a total loss.

Fire destroyed everything: gf.me/v/c/gfm/a7jpm-fire-destroyed-everything

My Daughter Lost Her Home: gf.me/v/c/gfm/2nej5a-my-daughter-lost-her-home

Help me and my 2 kids get back on are feet: gf.me/v/c/gfm/help-me-and-my-2-kids-get-back-on-are-feet

Help Darion and Faith Rebuild: gf.me/v/c/gfm/help-darion-and-faith-rebuild

Help Nicholas recover his home furnishings: gf.me/v/c/gfm/help-nicholas-recover-his-home-furnishings

Help Talisha and Her 2 month old son get a home: gf.me/v/c/gfm/help-talisha-and-her-2-month-old-son-get-a-home

Woman and daughter lose everything in fire: gf.me/v/c/gfm/woman-and-daughter-lose-everything-in-fire

