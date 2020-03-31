Liquor store proprietors respond to being deemed an 'essential' business during pandemic

RACINE COUNTY — Liquor stores, among other services, were deemed “essential” by the state government, in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. For Jason Jonas, general manager at Timer’s Beverage Center in Racine, this makes sense.
He said beverages are a part of daily life, just like gasoline and groceries.
“People need to be able to enjoy themselves while they’re cooped up inside,” he said.
Tony Bigonia, owner of Uncorkt, 240 Main St., agreed. “I think that’s obvious that we are (essential),” he said. “I think that was the right move. Beverages, both alcoholic and non-alcoholic, are things that people still will need.”
Melissa Baldauff, Gov. Tony Evers’ deputy chief of staff, said that the decision-making that went into deeming liquor stores was two-fold.
- Some liquor stores also sell household supplies, like paper towels, as well as food, and the state did not want to take away the stores as an option in some communities — especially considering some people live far away from a grocery store, but may be near a liquor store. “We want people to get what they need as quickly as they can,” Baldauff said.
- Baldauff noted that many people in Wisconsin suffer from alcohol abuse, and taking away their access to alcohol may lead to them suffering from withdrawal and thus possibly needing to be hospitalized. If that were to happen, more of the state’s already limited hospital beds would be occupied, putting the health care system of being put at greater risk of being overwhelmed amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mixed reports
While stores such as Timer’s, 3800 Northwestern Ave., and Grove Liquor Mart, 1118 15th Ave., Union Grove, have seen an increase in sales, others have not.
Jonas said people have been stocking up at Timer’s. Larger cases of beer are being sold and instead of buying one bottle of vodka, customers are buying two or three. He attributes the increased sales to restaurants and bars closing due to governmental orders.
Baul Patel, manager at Grove Liquor Mart, said business also is good there because people can’t go out to restaurants or bars. Having liquor stores as essential services is helpful for customers who don’t want to deal with busy grocery stores to buy their liquor, Patel said.
But Bigonia said business has been slowing down. The wine bar, lounge and event space within Uncorkt has been closed, and that portion of the business typically provides half of the sales and a higher margin of beer and wine sales, Bigonia said.
While the business remains open, it has reduced hours. It’s also offering pickup and curbside delivery.
Bigonia said it’s important for business owners to look beyond what they normally do to try to keep their business afloat. He is considering adding an online sales method to Uncorkt.
In addition, he said, it’s important to support those businesses that can’t stay open, by buying gift cards, for example.
Fahim Ajmeri, co-owner and operations manager at Ayra’s Liquor, 4700 Washington Ave., Racine, also said business has been slowing as the COVID-19 pandemic goes on.
“It’s not very busy, but it’s not (empty). It’s OK right now, I would say,” he said.
Cleaning practices
With increased traffic, or even lesser traffic, staff at liquor stores are still keeping everything clean as best they can.
Jonas said it’s a little difficult keeping the store safe and healthy for customers with all the transactions that are made, but staff is making sure hand sanitizer is available and counters and frequently touched areas are wiped down.
Uncorkt is also cleaned on a daily basis, beyond what the store was already doing before the pandemic was widespread. Staff cleans all surfaces, including floors, restrooms, door handles, cash registers, computers and beverage bottles daily.
Grove Liquor Mart staff has been cleaning everything every 15-20 minutes just because of the high traffic.
Store staff at Ayra’s Liquor has been enforcing policies to keep proper social distancing between other staff as well as between customers. Customers follow a carpeted pattern in order to distance from themselves while waiting in line to pay. Door handles are being wiped down frequently.
“We are open essentially because people get sent home, then watch TV and relax. They have something to do because after the boredom of a long time, they can’t go out and do anything,” Ajmeri said. “I’m happy that we are open, but it’s about everybody’s safety. That’s my first concern, more than being open or not open.”
Journal Times Reporter Adam Rogan contributed to this story.
