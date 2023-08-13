BURLINGTON — Relaxed restrictions on liquor-license deals between communities are moving forward in the state legislature with support from Wisconsin’s powerful tavern lobby.

Burlington city officials requested a change in state law after running out of liquor licenses and then finding that no immediate neighbor was willing to sell any surplus licenses.

A bill introduced by Assembly Speaker Robin Vos would allow cities to purchase unused liquor licenses from any municipality in their county rather than just from neighboring ones.

The bill is part of a larger omnibus measure addressing several proposed changes related to liquor licenses and alcohol merchants that was approved 90-4 by the Assembly on June 21.

The omnibus bill is scheduled for a hearing Aug. 17 before the Senate Committee on Universities and Revenue, chaired by State Sen. Rob Hutton, R-Brookfield.

Burlington Mayor Jeannie Hefty said having more liquor licenses would allow Burlington to attract new restaurants and perhaps hotels that sell alcoholic beverages.

“I don’t know how quickly this would happen,” she said.

Vos, a Republican who represents Burlington, said he is encouraged by the broad support for the bill and agreed that making it easier for cities to acquire more liquor licenses would open the door to new business.

“It will help spur entrepreneurship and economic development in our community,” he said.

Gov. Tony Evers has not indicated whether he would sign the measure into law.

State law currently limits liquor licenses based on a community’s population: one license for every 500 people. The most coveted is the Class B license, which allows for on-site consumption of all beverages — beer, wine and hard liquor.

Burlington has 26 such licenses, all of which are currently spoken for.

Municipalities can purchase unused licenses only from municipalities that are directly adjacent. For Burlington, that means Rochester, Spring Prairie, Lyons and the Town of Burlington.

With a new tavern proposed near Browns Lake, city officials have been frustrated in their efforts to purchase another license. None of their immediate neighbors are selling.

If the state relaxed the rules on deal-making, Burlington would be free to buy licenses from Racine, Mount Pleasant, Waterford and anywhere else in Racine County.

The price tag starts at $10,000, and there is no limit to how much a municipality can charge — a cost typically passed along to the prospective new tavern operator or other license applicant.

Not all in favor

The Wisconsin Tavern League has thrown its support behind the Vos proposal, while others in the tavern community are voicing reservations.

Scott Stenger, government affairs director for the league, said the 5,000-member lobbying group accepts Burlington’s idea as a way of resolving longstanding issues created by Wisconsin’s population-based limits on liquor licenses.

Whenever a city like Burlington runs short of licenses, Stenger said, it seems another debate unfolds about repealing the state’s license limits or making other changes that would increase competition for existing taverns and other license holders.

The proposal to relax the rules for city-to-city deals would not hurt current merchants, he said, because the total number of licenses within a county would remain the same.

“We think this is a statewide solution to an issue that’s been around for years,” Stenger said. “We’d like to get this behind us.”

The head of the Racine County Tavern League is less enthusiastic.

Kelly Vecitis, president of the county organization and owner of Kelly’s Bleachers II in Wind Lake, said he is leery of increased competition for existing business owners in individual communities like Burlington.

Bar owners already are under pressure because of a growing number of microbreweries, brewpubs, wineries and other liquor merchants, Vecitis said.

He cited Burlington’s decision to deny its final Class B license for the tavern near Browns Lake and to instead grant the license to a microbrewery.

If a city wants to exceed its liquor license limit by purchasing extra licenses, Vecitis said, those city officials should first take steps to ensure there is local support for the move, based on what type of business would be coming to town.

“That becomes a great concern with who’s applying for these licenses,” he said. “The scenario really matters.”

2023's best cities for rooftop bars and lounges 2023's best cities for rooftop bars and lounges Top 20 cities with highest overall scores for rooftop bars and lounges Panoramic insights Behind the ranking