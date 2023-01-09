Liquor license rules create new dilemma for Burlington: Who gets the last one?

BURLINGTON — An established business owner and a would-be entrepreneur are vying for Burlington’s last liquor license, in a situation that has city officials newly frustrated about state license limitations.

With no more liquor licenses available, the Burlington City Council must choose between a license for either an expanding downtown brewery or an upstart tavern north of Browns Lake.

The Runaway Micropub wants the license to expand its business with hard liquor at 109 E. Chestnut St., while Noli’s Taps & Spirits wants the license to open a new drinking establishment at 2657 Browns Lake Drive.

The owner of the Runaway brewery has purchased adjacent properties for expansion, while the would-be operators of Noli’s Taps say they are selling their house to finance the business venture.

City Council members would like to license both applicants, and they are voicing frustration that state law restricts how many liquor licenses the city can issue.

Alderman Jon Schultz, the council president, apologized to representatives of both the Runaway and Noli’s Spirits when they appeared together at City Hall as competitors.

“I’m sorry you’re in this position,” Schultz told them. “This sucks for us, and it sucks for you.”

The City Council considered the situation Tuesday and heard presentations from both applicants. But aldermen decided to postpone awarding the license until the council’s next meeting, scheduled for Jan. 17.

City officials expressed frustration that the state has taken no action to address the liquor license bottleneck, despite past pleas from Burlington and other municipalities.

“We’re all on a treadmill, and we’re just running and running and running,” City Administrator Carina Walters told the council. “And nothing is being done.”

State law limits liquor licenses based on a city’s population, with one license for on-site liquor consumption for every 500 people living in that municipality.

Burlington city officials sought state relief last year after licensing Buzzed Wine Bar, a new establishment at 549 N. Pine St., and realizing the city had no more licenses available. At the time, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, agreed to consider the issue.

Burlington later qualified for another license, because the city’s population had grown to 11,166. Until the population grows by another 500 people, it is the city’s last remaining Class B liquor license, which allows on-site consumption of beer, wine and hard liquor.

To the surprise of city officials, two competing license applications were filed. Officials say it is the first time that more than one applicant has been received simultaneously.

“This is a very unique situation,” City Clerk Diahnn Halbach told aldermen.

Nick and Mikayla Delo have proposed opening Noli’s Taps & Spirits inside a former credit union at 2657 Browns Lake Drive. The husband and wife live in Waterford, and they told the council they are selling their house to finance purchasing the vacant credit union and remodeling it.

Nick Delo told aldermen Tuesday that the couple expects to have seating for about 35 people inside, plus an outdoor area for live music, yard games or other extra attractions.

Delo said he hopes to create a “real Wisconsin feel” in an area of Burlington that he said is under-served by taverns.

“We feel like Burlington is the perfect place for this,” he said. “We’re excited to make our dream become a reality here.”

The council also heard from Bernard Peterson, who opened the Runaway brewery in 2020 and has enjoyed success drawing crowds with his own beer creations and other concoctions.

Peterson told the council that he needs a Class B liquor license because beer sales alone are not adequate to attract weddings and other special events, or to partner with neighboring businesses in endeavors that include other alcoholic beverages.

Peterson said the expanded liquor sales are part of a bigger Runaway expansion that involves acquiring neighboring properties, building a larger kitchen and offering a greater variety of food menu items.

“We’re busting at the seams,” he said. “We’re in full expansion mode.”

Assuring aldermen that the new liquor license is an important part of his plan, Peterson added, “We’re going to do a lot of special things.”

The council was scheduled Tuesday to choose between the Runaway and Noli’s Taps. But aldermen elected to postpone a decision until Jan. 17 amid disappointment that they cannot license both enterprises.

Mayor Jeannie Hefty said she has reached out to neighboring municipalities about possibly purchasing an extra license — which is permitted by state law under limited circumstances.

City officials also renewed their plea for relief from state lawmakers. The state should either relax its current population-based license system, aldermen said, or loosen its limitations on how and where municipalities can purchase unused licenses from other cities or villages.

Referring to the Runaway and Noli’s Taps, Alderman Bob Grandi said: “It’s really frustrating and unfortunate to see that we only have one license available. Both parties clearly need it.”

