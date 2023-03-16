RACINE — The Lionel Railroad Club of Southeast Wisconsin will host an open house from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 18.

The club, which was founded on Feb. 18, 1997, is located above American Coin & Jewelry, 4625 Washington Ave. The club entrance is on Ohio Street, on the west side of the building. Visitors are asked to park behind the store.

The club features two layouts:

The 10-by-14-foot layout features a Plasticville city and a carnival scene with operating rides. The track plan has numerous switches and wyes for operating different routes.

The second layout is 17-by-27 feet and features three loops of track with wide sweeping curves and numerous sidings. Completed scenery includes the city of Spencer, with industrial, agricultural and suburban areas.

“Both layouts will appeal to people of all ages,” said Dan Hechel, club president.

For more than a quarter of a century, the Lionel Railroad Club of Southeast Wisconsin has promoted the hobby of model railroading and allied activities, within a friendly and stimulating environment, for the benefit of the public of all ages. For more information, contact the club via email at Lionelrrsewi@gmail.com.