Music on Monument Square

Lineups for live summer music on Monument Square in Racine announced

Music on the Monument Returns

The Yard Dogs — from left, Pete Janecky on bass guitar, Jesse “Austin” Mendoza on drums and Stephen Hull on lead guitar — rock out during the first Music on the Monument performance of the year in 2019 Monument Square in Downtown Racine.

 Caitlin Sievers

RACINE — Live music will once again return to Monument Square this summer. Courtesy of Downtown Racine Corporation, 4-7 p.m. every Friday and Saturday in the summer (June 17 to August 27), Monument Square will host live music.

“We are excited to be able to offer so much free live music, from so many diverse genres. It’s a great opportunity for visitors and residents to explore downtown, go shopping and have dinner at one of our amazing restaurants.” wrote Kelly Kruse, DRC executive director, in an email.

The concerts will have no rainout dates, so the concerts will be canceled on days with rain without being rescheduled. Weather announcements can be found on the Downtown Racine Facebook page. Parking can be found at the Lake Avenue Ramp (300 Lake Avenue) and the McMynn Ramp (120 7th Street) for only $2 all day. Metered street parking is also available.

Tables and chairs will be provided to all attendees, with beer and soda being available for purchase.

Music on the Monument (Friday events) lineup:

June 17: Matthew Haeffel Band – Contemporary/Original

June 24: Yves Francois Rocambo – Jazz

July 1: The Fourcast – Acoustic Rock (til 6pm)

July 8: Chicken Grease – Soul/Funk

July 15: The Jimmy LeRose Band – Classic Rock

July 22: Stoned Blues Band – Blues

July 29: High Stakes Band – Soul/R&B

August 5: Ghost in the Gravel – Acoustic Rock/Traditional (til 6pm)

August 12: Touch of Grey – Classic Rock

August 19: KR Bluegrass – Bluegrass

August 26: Lake Effect – Jazz

Saturday Sounds on the Square lineup:

June 18: Stephen Hull Experience – Blues

June 25: Fashion Show with DJ (G&G Productions)

July 2: Lighthouse Brigade of Racine – Band Music

July 9: The Incorruptibles – Rock-a-Billy/R&B

July 16: Stone Theory – Original Rock & Blues

July 23: Mean Jake – Classic Rock/Country Blues

July 30: Squad 51 – Classic Rock

August 6: Rust Belt – Country Rock

August 13: Rocky Rose – Contemporary/Original

August 20: Fender Bender – Classic/Guitar Rock

August 27: Family Affair – R&B

Online

Visit racinedowntown.com for more information about Music on the Monument and Saturday Sounds on the Square.

