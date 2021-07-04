 Skip to main content
Lineup for Racine's Fourth of July parade on Monday
Lineup for Racine's Fourth of July parade on Monday

RACINE — Racine’s 4th of July parade, with more than 50 entrants participating, will kick off at 9 a.m. today at Goold and Main streets. The theme is “United We Stand.”

The 4th Fest of Greater Racine parade will proceed south on Main Street and then west on 14th Street before it disbands. Fireworks are to begin at dusk at North Beach, 100 Kewaunee St.

Spectators will see all their favorites including horses, clowns, jugglers, antique cars, the popular Iwo Jima presentation, service men and women, award-winning marching bands, colorful floats, dance troupes, sports heroes, school groups, politicians and other dignitaries. The parade can viewed on My24 Milwaukee (channel 24).

Parade attendees can also expect to hear some noise at the parade this year. Racine Airshows announced that the F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team, stationed at Joint Base Langley-Eustis in Hampton, Virginia, and the A-10 Warthog Attack Jet from Davis- Monthan Air Force Base in Tucson, Arizona, is scheduled to fly over the parade in a formation flight between 9:30 and 10 a.m.

PARADE LINEUP

1. 4th Fest Color Guard

2. Racine Scouts Drum & Bugle Corps

3. 4th Fest of Greater Racine President — Mark Chaffee

4. 4th Fest — Carrie Glenn Memorial Tribute

5. Boy’s of 76 Bronze Float — American Legion Post 310

Art Howell

Howell

6. Honorary Grand Marshal — Art Howell

7. Racine Concert Band

8. Max Gordon — 1932 Ford Sedan

9. Festival Foods Giant Shopping Cart

10. UW-Madison Traffic Operations and Safety Lab

11. Alderman Jeff Coe, 1st District

12. Racine County Supervisor Fabi Maldonado, 2nd District

13. State Sen. Bob Wirch

14. Congressman Bryan Steil

15. Jobs Daughters Bethel 22

16. Racine Raiders Football

17. Salmon-A-Rama/Salmon Unlimited

17A. Miss Wisconsin

18. Miss Racine Scholarship Organization

19. Mrs. Wisconsin Elite Royalty International Cheryl McCrary

20. Racine Miss Latina Scholarship

21. Sweet Hears of America

22. CYO Emerald Knights

23. Agerholm-Gross Detachment #346 Marine Corps. League

24. 1st Calvary Division Association Kettle Moraine Chapter

25. Racine Heritage Museum

26. World War II veterans

26A. VFW Post 1391

27. 4th Fest of Greater Racine Calliope

28. Stars & Stripes Honor Flight

29. Mr. 4th Fest 2021 Chuck Beth

30. 4th Fest of Greater Racine Inc. float

31. Lutheran Vanguard of Wisconsin

32. Snap-On Corp.

33. Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 767

34. Hospice Alliance

35. Chick-fil-A

36. Jellystone Campground

37. Order of the Eastern Star Unity Grand Chapter

38. Zembo Temple #70

39. Racine Coalition for Peace and Justice

40. Horlick High School Student Government

40D. Horlick High School cheerleaders

40E . Horlick High School Varsity Dance Team

40G. William Horlick High School Football

41. 5th Street Yacht Club

42. Racine Parks, Recreation & Cultural Service

43. Khalsa Aid USA

43B. Khalsa Aid USA

44. Racine Curling Club

45. Pink Paddling Power

46. Sweatshop Movement

47. Harbor Lite Yacht Club

48. Carr Lane Spirit Squad

49. Sons of Norway

50. Alicia Villa

51. Cancelled entry

52. Case High School

53. Royal Dance Factor

54. St. Catherine’s High School

54A. Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin

55. La Tapatia

+3 
Carrie Glenn

Glenn

4th Fest of Greater Racine Inc. is a private, nonprofit organization that is funded through individual and corporate donations. Donations are accepted through its website at racine4thfest.org.

